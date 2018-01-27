Tornadoes top Federal Hocking, 51-43

RACINE, Ohio — A well-earned weekend awaits the Tornadoes.

The Southern boys basketball team won its third game in four days on Friday night in Meigs County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking by a 51-43 margin.

The Tornadoes (9-5, 7-3 TVC Hocking) outscored Federal Hocking (2-11, 2-8) by an 8-6 count over the first eight minutes of play. The teams played evenly in the second quarter, with both teams scoring 13 points to make the SHS lead 21-19 at halftime.

The Purple and Gold scored 16 points in the third quarter, but only added two to their lead, as the Lancers had 14 points in the period.

Federal Hocking scored 10 points over the finale eight minutes, but Southern hit 8-of-10 free throws in the stanza and sealed the 51-43 win with a 14-point period.

The Tornadoes hit 14-of-36 (38.9 percent) field goal attempts in the game, including 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) three-point tries. The guests shot 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) from the field, including 1-of-4 (25 percent) from beyond the arc.

From the free throw line, Southern made 20-of-30 (66.7 percent) and Federal Hocking made 14-of-16 (87.5 percent).

Both teams grabbed 20 rebounds in the game, with the hosts earning a 7-to-3 edge in offensive boards. SHS also had a 10-to-7 assists advantage, while coming up with a dozen steals and turning the ball over just eight times.

SHS junior Brayden Cunningham led the Purple and Gold with 16 points and six rebounds. Trey McNickle and Weston Thorla had nine points apiece, with McNickle earning team-highs of four assists and four steals.

Jensen Anderson hit a team-best two trifectas and finished with eight points, Dylan Smith added five points, while Austin Baker contributed four points and six rebounds to the Tornado cause.

Brad Russell led the guests with 16 points, followed by Hunter Smith and Branden Gould with eight each. Nathaniel Massie scored seven points for the Maroon and Gold, while Collin Jarvis and Michael Johns had two each.

Southern also defeated FHHS on Dec. 15 in Stewart, by a 76-35 count.

The Purple and Gold are back in action on Tuesday at Miller.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

