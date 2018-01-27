Meigs sweeps Lady Raiders, 47-10

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Lady Marauders turned their defense up a notch.

The Meigs girls basketball team allowed Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host River Valley to make just four field goals on Thursday night in Gallia County, as the Maroon and Gold rolled to a 47-10 victory.

Meigs (9-8, 5-3 TVC Ohio) — winner of back-to-back league games — bolted out to a 16-1 lead eight minutes into play and extended its lead to 29-3 by halftime.

MHS outscored River Valley (0-13, 0-6) by a 12-2 count in the third quarter, stretching the margin to 41-5 with one quarter remaining. The Lady Marauders closed the 47-10 win with a 6-to-5 fourth quarter run.

MHS junior Becca Pullins hit a game-high two three-pointers and led the victors with 10 points, followed by Kassidy Betzing with eight and Taylor Swartz with six. Marissa Noble recorded five points, Jacynda Glover, Alyssa Smith and Madison Fields each scored four, while Olivia Haggy, Madison Hendricks and Jerrica Smith marked two points apiece.

RVHS sophomore Kaylee Tucker led the Lady Raiders with three points on a trifecta. Hannah Jacks, Kelsey Brown and Jordan Garrison scored two points apiece for River Valley, while Kaylee Gillman had one marker.

The Lady Marauders missed all-4 of their free throws in the win, while RVHS was 1-of-2 from the line.

The Maroon and Gold also defeated the Silver and Black earlier this season, claiming a 70-24 decision on Dec. 14 in Rocksprings.

Meigs will visit Vinton County on Monday for the final game of three straight on the road.

After a trip to Vinton County on Saturday, the Lady Raiders will visit Nelsonville-York on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

