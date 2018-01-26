Blue Angels fall at Coal Grove, 61-49

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A 22-8 second quarter surge ultimately provided host Coal Grove with all the cushion it needed on Thursday night during a 61-49 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Angels (8-8, 3-7 OVC) found themselves in an early battle as the Lady Hornets (12-4, 7-3) jumped out to a slim 17-15 first quarter edge, but the Red and Black followed with an offensive barrage that all but sealed the deal on the eventual final outcome.

CGHS had four different players contribute at least four points apiece during that pivotal second quarter charge that turned a one-possession game into a 39-23 intermission advantage.

Alex Barnes — who scored a dozen points in the first half — tacked on another eight points in the third canto, but Coal Grove won the frame by a slim 13-12 margin to secure a 52-35 lead headed into the finale.

Ryelee Sipple scored seven points during a GAHS 14-9 run to end regulation while wrapping up the 12-point outcome.

Coal Grove also claimed a season sweep of the Blue and White after posting a 56-34 win in Centenary back on Dec. 11, 2017.

The Blue Angels made 15 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 7-of-16 at the free throw line for 44 percent. Overall, the guests were 15-of-51 from the field for 29 percent.

Barnes led Gallia Academy with 27 points, followed by Sipple with nine points and Maddy Petro with seven markers. Ashton Webb completed the scoring with six points.

CGHS made 26 total field goals — including four three-pointers — and also went 5-of-11 from the charity stripe for 45 percent. The hosts were 26-of-59 from the floor for 44 percent.

Emily Compliment paced the Lady Hornets with 27 points, followed by Destiny Dolen with 14 points and Jaidyn Griffith with eight markers.

Addie Dillow and Kasey Murphy were next with respective efforts of six and four points. Emileigh Bryant completed the winning tally with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Monday when it hosts South Point in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

