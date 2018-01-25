Panthers rally past Point, 51-35

HAMLIN, W.Va. — The Big Blacks were kind of like a steak that was prepared rare. The outside had some sizzle to it, but the middle was a bloody mess.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team was outscored 29-6 in the middle quarters and ultimately dropped its ninth straight decision on Wednesday night during a 51-35 setback to host Lincoln County in a non-conference matchup originally scheduled for Jan. 12.

The Big Blacks (1-11) started the game on fire as the guests received five points from Casey Lowery and four points from Kade Oliver while building a 14-5 first quarter lead.

The Panthers (7-4), however, quickly countered with an 11-4 run in the second frame, but PPHS still managed to secure a slim 18-16 edge at the break.

Broc Crist poured in five points during a pivotal 18-2 third quarter surge that allowed the Black and Blue to turn a one-possession deficit into a sizable 34-20 cushion headed into the finale.

Kylear Morrow scored five points for Point Pleasant down the stretch run, but LCHS still ended regulation with a 17-15 run to wrap up the 16-point outcome.

The Red and Black made 13 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 5-of-6 at the free throw line for 83 percent.

Lowery and Logan Cochran paced the guests with seven points apiece, followed by Morrow and Blake Diddle with five points each.

Oliver added four points and Evan Cobb chipped in three points, while Aiden Sang and Malik Butler completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Lincoln County made 18 total field goals — including five trifectas — and also went 10-of-15 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

The Panthers — winners of three straight decisions — were led by Eli Runyon with a game-high 17 points, followed by Trace Adkins with six points and Crist with five markers.

Jeremiah Miller, Nate Hunting, Luke Roberts and John Blankenship each contributed four points to the winning cause, while Scooter Phillips had three markers. Andy Smith and Caleb McClure wrapped things up with two points apiece.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Rocksprings, Ohio, for a non-conference contest with Meigs at 7 p.m.

