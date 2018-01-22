Rio competes at Tiffin Dragon Open

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tyanna Petty-Craft recorded a trio of top five outings, while Madison Oiler and Katie Browning both had runner-up finishes to fuel the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team at Saturday’s Tiffin Dragon Open hosted by Tiffin University at the Heminger Center.

Petty-Craft, a senior from Somerset, Ohio, was third in the high jump after clearing 1.61m, fourth in the 200-meter run with a time of 27.67 and fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.56.

Oiler, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio, placed second in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.92.

Browning, a senior from Athens, Ohio, grabbed second place in the pole vault after clearing 3.50m.

Three other individuals representing the RedStorm also posted top 10 finishes.

Junior Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) was fifth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:11.49; senior Emili Sannes (Carlisle, OH) placed sixth in the mile run after crossing in a time of 5:47.80; and freshman Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY) was eighth in the 200-meter run with a time of 28.02.

On the men’s side, Tellis Horne had a pair of top five finishes and Nikola Andjelic had two top 10 performances to lead the University of Rio Grande.

Horne, a freshman from Canton, Ohio, placed third in the 200-meter run with a time of 22.89 and took fifth in the 60-meter run after crossing the line in 7.10.

Andjelic, a junior from Split, Croatia, tied for sixth in the pole vault after clearing 4.15m and was ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.04m.

Seven other individuals and two relay teams posted top 10 finishes as well.

Sophomore Connor Messer (Ashland, KY) finished second in the high jump after clearing 1.94m; freshman Zavien Parker (Pickerington, OH) was third in the 400-meter run with a time of 52.39; freshman Sterling Smith (Reynoldsburg, OH) was fifth in the 200-meter run after crossing in 23.03; freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH) was fifth in the pole vault with an effort of 4.30m; sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who took sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.91; senior Clinton Campbell (Malta, OH), who was seventh in the 400-meter run with a time of 53.00; and sophomore Zack Collins (Newark, OH), who was eighth in the weight throw with a heave covering 13.57m.

The RedStorm’s 4×400 “A” team finished fourth in a time of 3:31.04, while the “B” team placed 10th in the same race with a time of 3:46.67.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday for day one of the Findlay University Invitational. Others will represent the RedStorm next Saturday at Capital University in Bexley, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

