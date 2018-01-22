Pointers roll past Point Pleasant, 75-41

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Another tough night for the Big Blacks.

Host South Point stormed out to a 19-6 first quarter advantage and never looked back on Saturday night during a 75-41 victory over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Big Blacks (1-9) dropped their seventh straight decision as the Pointers (4-6) had six different players score in the opening period en route to building a 13-point cushion.

Braxton Yates, Camron Long and Trace Derenberger each contributed five points during the second frame, but the Blue and Gold still mustered a 20-17 run while taking a 39-23 advantage into the break.

Chance Gunther netted 11 points during a 19-11 third quarter run that allowed SPHS to increase its lead to 58-34 headed into the finale, then the hosts ended regulation with a 17-7 surge to wrap up the 34-point outcome.

The Red and Black made 15 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 7-of-11 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Yates and Kade Oliver paced PPHS with nine points apiece, followed by Hunter Bush with eight points and Derenberger with seven markers. Long and Evan Cobb completed the scoring with five and three points, respectively.

South Point netted 30 total field goals — including five three-pointers — and also went 10-of-16 at the charity stripe for 63 percent.

Gunther led the hosts with a game-high 27 points, followed by Roger Staggs with 14 points and Austin Webb with a dozen markers.

Derek McCarty and Douglas Shaffer were next with eight and six points, respectively. Jarred Whitt, Marcus Malone, Dustin McCarty and Larry Fox also had two points apiece in the triumph.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Eastern in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.