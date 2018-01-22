Lady Vikings rally past Point, 55-42

POINT PLEASANT, W. Va. — It was a tale of two halves.

The Lady Knights took a one-point lead into the locker room on Saturday as they played host to Symmes Valley in non-conference girls basketball action. However, a poor second half shooting performance allowed the visiting Lady Vikings to earn a decisive 55-42 victory.

Point Pleasant (1-12) held a 21-20 advantage at the midway mark. The Lady Knights squeaked to the early lead on the heels of a 9-of-30 (30 percent) shooting effort, including 1-of-10 beyond the three-point arc, in the game’s first half.

In contrast, Symmes Valley (9-5) shot 7-of-34 (20.5 percent) from the field, including 2-of-14 (14.2 percent) from three-point range.

PPHS held a slight advantage in rebounds over SVHS in the first half, as the Red and Black collected 19 boards to the Lady Vikings 15 rebounds.

Symmes Valley took control of the contest following intermission. The Lady Knights shot just 4-of-16 (25 percent) from the field in the third quarter as the Lady Vikings were 7-of-18 (39 percent), including 2-of-5 (40 percent) from long range.

SVHS outscored Point Pleasant 17-10 in the third period, as they turned a one-point deficit at halftime into a 37-31 lead as play entered the fourth quarter.

The Lady Knights’ shoot woes continued in the game’s final frame. PPHS did not score a shot from the field in the fourth quarter until Allison Henderson’s trifecta at the 1:53 mark found the bottom of the net. As a team, Point Pleasant was just 3-of-17 (18 percent) from the field in the final period.

Overall, the Red and Black out rebounded Symmes Valley 35-32 in the contest. However, PPHS lost the turnover battle, as they committed 18 giveaways to 16 turnovers by the Lady Vikings.

Point Pleasant had three players reach double figures in scoring, as junior Peyton Campbell led the way with 13 points, including one three-pointer.

Leneah Cochran provided 12 points in the loss, including a 4-of-6 (67 percent) performance from the charity stripe.

Allison Henderson was next for the Lady Knights, as she tallied 11 points, including one three pointer.

Rounding out the scoring for PPHS were junior Hannah Smith and sophomore Morgan Miller, who scored four points and two points respectively.

Symmes Valley’s Jensyn Shepherd led all scorers in the contest as she finished with 19 points.

The Lady Vikings finished with two other players in double figures, as Kaitlyn Crabtree scored 14 points and Rachel Hayes dropped 12 points, all by way of three pointers.

Kylie Deer provided five points in the win, with one trifecta. Next for SVHS was Taylor Sells with three points and Kaylee Cade added two points.

Point Pleasant junior Lanea Cochran (23) attempts a shot over two Symmes Valley defenders during the first half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 loss on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.21-PP-Cochran.jpg Point Pleasant junior Lanea Cochran (23) attempts a shot over two Symmes Valley defenders during the first half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 loss on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Allison Henderson (10) brings the ball across midcourt during the first half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 loss on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.21-PP-Henderson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Allison Henderson (10) brings the ball across midcourt during the first half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 loss on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior guard Peyton Campbell attempts a lay-up against Symmes Valley during the second half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 defeat on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_1.21.-PP-Campbell.jpg Point Pleasant junior guard Peyton Campbell attempts a lay-up against Symmes Valley during the second half of the Lady Knights’ 55-42 defeat on Saturday at Point Pleasant High School. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports) Scott Jones|OVP Sports

By Scott Jones sjones@aimmediamidwest.com

Scott Jones can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106.

