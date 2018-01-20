Gallia Academy tames Panthers, 63-42

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — How fortunes have changed.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team picked up its third consecutive win over Chesapeake on Friday night during a 63-42 decision in an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (10-1, 5-1 OVC) led by five points after one period and were up by two possessions headed into the break, but a pivotal 23-9 third quarter surge ultimately provided some breathing room en route 52-32 cushion headed into the finale.

The Blue and White — who now own their second five-game winning streak of the season — shot 51 percent from the field and claimed a 45-20 advantage on the boards. CHS (4-7, 2-3), conversely, shot just 30 percent from the floor.

Justin McClelland and Zach Loveday scored six points apiece as part of a 12-7 first quarter run, then Loveday added another nine points during a 17-16 spurt that allowed the guests to take a 29-23 edge into the intermission.

McClelland had eight points during that pivotal third quarter run that extended the GAHS lead out to 20 points. The Blue Devils won the fourth period by an 11-10 margin to wrap up the 21-point triumph.

Gallia Academy made 28 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 3-of-6 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Loveday led the guests with a game-high 22 points, while McClelland added four three-pointers en route to 14 points. Cory Call scored six of his eight points in the second canto, followed by Evan Wiseman with six points and Logan Blouir with five markers.

Caleb Henry was next with four points, with both Blaine Carter and Kaden Thomas completing the winning tally with two markers apiece.

CHS made 14 total field goals — including a quartet of three-pointers — and also went 10-of-15 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Cole Mills led the Purple and White with 14 points and Eli Archer added six points. Tylan Hutchison and Austin Jackson were next with five markers apiece, while Christian Layne chipped in four points.

Kamron Harless and Jamey Mills each contributed three points, with Trent Dearth completing the scoring with two points.

Gallia Academy now owns only three victories over Chesapeake since the turn of the millennium.

The Blue Devils return to action Tuesday when they host Rock Hill in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

