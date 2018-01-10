Lady Defenders held off by WCCS, 36-33

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The comeback came up just short.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team surged for 20 points over the final eight minutes of Tuesday’s non-conference girls basketball game in Gallia County, but it was too little, too late, as visiting Wood County Christian escaped with a 36-33 victory.

The Lady Defenders (2-9) fell behind by four points, at 6-2, after eight minutes of play and the Lady Wildcats (5-5) pushed their advantage to 22-9 by halftime.

Wood County Christian added four points to its lead in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts by an 8-4 clip in the period to make the margin 30-13 headed into the finale.

Ohio Valley Christian’s 20 fourth quarter points were countered by six from WCCS, but it was enough for the guests to claim the 36-33 win.

For the game, OVCS shot 12-of-55 (12.8 percent) from the field, including 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from three-point range. Ohio Valley Christian made 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) free throw tries, while the Lady Wildcats went 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from the line.

The hosts collected 27 rebounds in the game, 11 of which came on the offensive end. The Lady Defenders combined for four assists, 14 steals and four blocked shots, while turning the ball over 20 times.

OVCS junior Emily Childers hit a pair of three-pointers in the game and led the hosts with 23 points, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter. Childers also recorded team-highs of nine rebounds and three assists.

Cori Hutchison contributed six points to the OVCS cause, while Makala Sizemore and Lauren Ragan chipped in with two points apiece.

The Ohio Valley Christian defensive effort was paced by Sizemore with five steals and Kristen Durst with three blocked shots.

Sarah Michael led the guests with 15 points, followed by Emily Browning with 11. Hannah Davis scored four points for the victors, Alexis Shutts chipped in with three, while Maddie Baum and Ellie Powell finished with two points and one point respectively.

The Lady Wildcats also defeated OVCS on Dec. 8, 2017 in Williamstown. The Lady Defenders will be back in action on Friday at Hannan.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

