Ohio Associated Press boys state basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Upper Arlington (3) 10-0 125 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4) 10-0 93 3. Cin. Moeller (1) 8-3 79 4. Cin. Princeton (2) 9-0 74 5. Solon (2) 9-1 67 6. Tol. St. John’s (1) 8-2 61 7. Dublin Coffman (1) 10-0 59 8. Garfield Hts. (2) 7-1 58 9. Lakewood St. Edward 11-2 47 10. Logan 9-0 40 (tie) Springfield 9-0 40 Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Southview 30. Pickerington N. 29. Uniontown Lake 26. Sylvania Northview 25. Dresden Tri-Valley 16. Franklin 13.¤ DIVISION II 1. Wauseon (6) 9-0 120 2. Cin. McNicholas (4) 10-0 98 3. Elida 10-0 85 4. Cols. Beechcroft (3) 8-1 76 5. Cin. Indian Hill (1) 8-0 71 6. Mentor Lake Cath. 8-0 67 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 8-0 56 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) 9-0 45 9. Proctorville Fairland 8-3 35 10. Trotwood-Madison 6-2 34 Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Eastmoor 33. Cin. Hughes 32. Akr. SVSM (1) 31. Cin. Summit Country Day 29. Gallipolis Gallia 23. Poland Seminary (1) 21. Zanesville 13. Chillicothe Unioto 12.¤ DIVISION III 1. Cols. Ready 10-0 109 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 10-0 106 3. Versailles (4) 10-0 101 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 9-0 99 5. Cin. Deer Park 9-0 72 6. Oregon Stritch (1) 10-1 71 7. Oak Hill (3) 10-0 70 8. Leavittsburg Labrae (2) 7-0 57 9. Galion Northmor 10-1 30 10. Anna 9-2 27 (tie) Archbold 7-2 27 Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Country Day 25. Belmont Union Local 24. Gahanna Cols. Academy 21. N. Lima S. Range (2) 20. Tipp City Bethel 15.¤ DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (8) 10-0 127 2. McDonald (1) 8-1 94 3. Hannibal River (3) 9-0 83 4. Spring. Cath. Cent. 9-1 76 5. Tol. Christian 9-1 63 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 8-2 56 7. Tree of Life 8-1 49 8. Minster 5-2 48 9. Mansfield St. Peter’s (3) 11-0 39 (tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 9-2 39 Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 24. Strasburg-Franklin 21. Ottoville 21. Sarahsville Shenandoah 16. Shekinah Christian 15. Windham 15. Pettisville 15. Cornerstone Christian 15.¤