OVP postponements for Monday, Jan. 8

All of the scheduled varsity games for Monday, Jan. 8, in the Ohio Valley Publishing area have been postponed due to the inclement weather.

The local contests cancelled include:

— Hannan boys basketball at Covenant Christian

— River Valley girls basketball at Southern

— Portsmouth girls basketball at Gallia Academy

— Parkersburg girls basketball at Eastern

— Wahama girls basketball at Wirt County

— Hannan girls basketball at Covenant Christian

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, the only rescheduling received was the Portsmouth at Gallia Academy girls contest. The makeup date has been set for noon Saturday, Jan. 13.