OVP postponements for Monday, Jan. 8

All of the scheduled varsity games for Monday, Jan. 8, in the Ohio Valley Publishing area have been postponed due to the inclement weather.
The local contests cancelled include:
— Hannan boys basketball at Covenant Christian
— River Valley girls basketball at Southern
— Portsmouth girls basketball at Gallia Academy
— Parkersburg girls basketball at Eastern
— Wahama girls basketball at Wirt County
— Hannan girls basketball at Covenant Christian
As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, the only rescheduling received was the Portsmouth at Gallia Academy girls contest. The makeup date has been set for noon Saturday, Jan. 13.