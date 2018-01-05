GAHS lands 5 on All-OVC volleyball list

A total of a six people represented the Blue Angels on the the 2017 All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches within the eight-team league.
Gallia Academy went unbeaten (14-0) in the conference for a second straight year, picking up its third OVC title in a row. Portsmouth was second in the league standings at 11-3.
GAHS head coach Janice Rosier was named league Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season.
Gallia Academy junior Ashton Webb was named to the All-OVC first team for a second straight campaign, after earning a honorable mention spot as a freshman.
Joining Webb on the first team, are sophomores Alex Barnes and Peri Martin, both first time representatives.
Gallia Academy’s honorable mention selection was senior Grace Martin, a West Virginia State University signee who was a first team All-OVC selection as a sophomore and a junior.
2017 All-OVC Volleyball Teams
First Team
GALLIA ACADEMY: Ashton Webb, Alex Barnes, Peri Martin.
PORTSMOUTH: Aiden Fields, Allison Douthat.
IRONTON: Lexi Wise, Mc’Kenzie Creemens.
CHESAPEAKE: Natalee Hall, Karli Davis.
FAIRLAND: Emily Chapman, Kelsie Warnock.
SOUTH POINT: Rachel Wheeler.
COAL GROVE: Kasey Murphy.
ROCK HILL: Samantha Stamper.
Honorable Mention
GALLIA ACADEMY: Grace Martin.
PORTSMOUTH: Anne Marie Raies.
IRONTON: Samantha LaFon.
CHESAPEAKE: Rachel Pratt.
FAIRLAND: Bailey Roland.
SOUTH POINT: Holly Ramey.
COAL GROVE: Lauren Meyer.
Coach of the Year: Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy.
