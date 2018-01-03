Point 6th at Wheeling Park Duals

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant wrestling team placed sixth out of 32 teams on Thursday and Friday at the 2017 Wheeling Park Duals held at Wes Banco Arena in Ohio County.

The Big Blacks finished 7-2 overall in head-to-head matches and posted a collective 86-50 mark in individual matches, but had only two grapplers finish the annual event unbeaten.

PPHS went a perfect 4-0 on the opening day after earning wins over Oak Glen (35-27), Weir (67-11), Dover (42-31) and Bethel-Tate (43-24), but the Red and Black ran into a little tougher competition on the second day with a 3-2 overall mark.

The Big Blacks dropped a 41-16 decision to University and lost 39-24 to Cabell Midland, but also picked up wins over Edgewood (57-10), Howland (60-21) and John Marshall (37-31).

Christopher Smith and Caleb Lane both posted perfect 4-0 marks, while Justin Cornell, George Smith and Zac Samson each posted 8-1 records. Isaac Short was also 7-1 over the weekend.

Clayton Hill went 7-2, while Mitchell Freeman, Jacob Roub and Juan Marquez all posted 6-3 marks. Wyatt Wilson went 5-3 overall and Jacob Bryant was 5-4 overall, while Nazar Abass posted a 4-5 record.

Riley Oliver was 3-5 and Wyatt Stanley was 2-5, while Parker Henderson and Dakota Moses also had a win apiece for the Big Blacks.

Point Pleasant returns to action this weekend when it travels to the Cincinnati area for the Madeira Mustangs Invitational.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

