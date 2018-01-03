Point Pleasant falls to Patriots, 65-33

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Not the start to 2018 that the Big Blacks had hoped for.

In its first game of the new year, the Point Pleasant boys basketball team dropped a 65-33 decision to non-conference host Calvary Baptist Academy on Tuesday in Putnam County.

The Big Blacks (1-5) — who’ve now lost three in a row — were held to just four points over the opening eight minutes, as Calvary (12-3) opened a 10-point lead.

Point Pleasant had its best offensive stanza in the second, scoring 15 points on six field goals and two free throws. However, the Patriots poured in 16 points in the quarter, making their lead 30-19 at halftime.

CBA broke the game open with a 20-to-4 third quarter run, and the Patriots headed into the finale with a 50-23 advantage. Calvary capped off its 65-33 victory with a a 15-to-10 fourth quarter run.

Point Pleasant sophomore Braxton Yates hit the team’s only three-pointer and led the guests with nine points. Aiden Sang was next with eight points, followed by Hunter Bush and Kyle Martin with six each. Trace Derenberger and Kade Oliver rounded out the PPHS total with two points apiece.

Luke Pauley led the hosts with 21 points, followed by Isaac Massie with 13 and Robert Clutter with 12. Cole Kirkpatrick scored nine points for CBA, Scotty Parsons and Bryce Sexton chipped in with four apiece, while Zach Richards added two.

Point Pleasant shot 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from the free throw line, where Calvary was 9-of-17 (52.9 percent).

The Big Blacks will be back in action at home on Saturday, playing host to Gallia Academy.

