Meigs tames Lady Tigers, 65-52

MARIETTA, Ohio — Back-to-back wins before the new year.

The Meigs girls basketball team picked up its second in as many days on Saturday in non-conference action at the Ohio River Classic at Marietta College’s Ban Johnson Arena, as the Lady Marauders claimed a 65-52 victory over Marietta High School.

On the strength of eight field goals, half of which were three-pointers, Meigs (6-5) charged out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter of play.

The Maroon and Gold added two more to their lead in the second quarter, outscoring Marietta by a 13-11 clip in the stanza to make the margin 33-22 at halftime.

The Lady Marauders drained a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter, pushing the their lead to 17 points, at 49-32, with a 16-to-10 run.

The Lady Tigers surged for 20 points in the fourth quarter, but Meigs capped off the 65-52 victory with 16 points, a dozen of which came from the free throw line.

For the game, Meigs was 17-of-23 (73.9 percent) from the free throw line, where Marietta was 12-of-18 (66.7 percent).

MHS junior Kassidy Betzing led the Maroon and Gold with 34 points, coming on seven two-pointers, a quartet of trifectas and an 8-of-9 performance from the foul line.

Madison Fields made one three-pointer and finished with 12 points for the victors, while Marissa Noble had nine points on a trio of triples. Madison Hendricks contributed five points to the MHS cause, Becca Pullins added three, while Devin Humphreys chipped in with two.

Hannah Kroft led the Lady Tigers with 27 points, followed by Tia Jarvis with seven. Jessica Smith and Caleigh Doan had five points apiece in the setback, while Adi Hill, Natalie Brooks, Jennifer Smith and Morgan Altenburger each scored two points.

The Lady Marauders return to the court on Thursday at Jackson, for the middle game of their seven straight away from Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.