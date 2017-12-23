Lady Falcons soar past Meigs, 58-34

ALBANY, Ohio — Apparently good things don’t always come in threes.

The Meigs girls basketball team dropped its third consecutive decision on Saturday afternoon following a 58-34 setback to unbeaten Minford in a non-conference matchup at the 2017 Spartan Tip-Off Classic held at Alexander High School.

The Lady Marauders (4-5) mustered single digits in three of the four quarters played against the Lady Falcons (9-0), and the Maroon and Gold found themselves in a 17-8 hole through eight minutes of play.

Becca Pullins scored six second quarter points for Meigs, but the Red and Gray still made a 14-10 run that resulted in a 31-18 advantage at the break.

The Lady Falcons never looked back from there as Ashley Blankenship and Hannah Tolle combined for 13 points as part of a 17-8 third period surge, allowing Minford to secure a 48-26 cushion headed into the finale.

Blankenship added another six points in the fourth during a small 10-8 run that wrapped up the 24-point outcome.

Meigs made 14 total field goals — including six three-pointers — and also missed its lone free throw attempt.

Madison Field and Kassidy Betzing led the Lady Marauders with eight points apiece, followed by Devin Humphreys with seven markers — all of which came in the second half.

Pullins was next with six points, while Marissa Noble and Madison Hendricks respectively rounded things out with three and two points.

Minford netted 20 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 6-of-13 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

Blankenship — who was held scoreless in the first quarter — led the way with a game-high 19 points, followed by Erin Daniels with 11 markers.

Marissa Risner and Caitlyn Puckett were next with nine points apiece, while Tolle chipped in eight markers. Maddie Slusher completed the winning tally with two points.

Meigs also dropped a 66-56 decision to visiting Vinton County on Thursday night in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action.

The Maroon and Gold trailed 32-27 at the break, but the Lady Vikings made a 23-10 third quarter charge and never looked back while claiming the 10-point triumph.

Pullins led the hosts with 22 points, followed by Betzing with 11 points and Noble with seven markers. Morgan Bentley paced VCHS with a game-high 23 points.

The Lady Marauders return to action on Friday and Saturday when they travel to Marietta College for a pair of tournament contests. MHS will face Shaw on Friday at 4:30 p.m., then take on Marietta on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

