Lady Eagles fend off Federal Hocking, 59-46

STEWART, Ohio — Offensive efficiency at its finest.

The Eastern girls basketball team made over half of its field goal attempts on Thursday night at McInturf Gymnasium, as the Lady Eagles topped Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking by a 59-46 count, ending the the Lady Lancers’ five-game winning streak.

Eastern (6-2, 5-1 TVC Hocking) — now alone in second place in the league standings — led by a narrow 11-10 margin after eight minutes of play. The Lady Eagles outscored FHHS (5-3, 5-2) by a 15-10 clip in the the second quarter, making their advantage 26-20 at halftime.

The guests broke the game open in the third period, going on a 20-to-8 run and stretching the advantage to 18 points, at 46-28, headed into the finale.

The Lady Lancers saved their best for last, outscoring EHS by a 18-13 clip in the finale, but it was too little, too late, as the Lady Eagles claimed the 59-46 victory.

Eastern made 23-of-45 (51.1 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) three-point tries. Federal Hocking shot 16-of-57 (28.1 percent) from the field, including 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from deep. Both teams struggled from the free throw line, EHS shooting 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) and FHHS going 5-of-14 (35.7 percent).

Eastern outrebounded the Lady Lancers by a 40-to-27 tally, but lost the turnover battle by a 23-17 clip. the Lady Eagles claimed a 15-to-10 edge in assists, while Federal Hocking had advantages of 13-to-8 in steals and 6-to-1 in blocked shots.

The victors were led by senior Elizabeth Collins with 17 points, coming on six field goals and five free throws. Alyson Bailey was next with 16 points on six two-pointers, one triple and one free throw, to go with a game-high six assists.

Jess Parker hit one three-pointer en route to 11 points, while leading the Lady Eagle defense with four steals and one block. Madison Williams also made one trifecta and wound up with seven points, while grabbing a game-best 12 rebounds. Kelsey Casto and Kaitlyn Hawk scored four points apiece to round out the EHS total.

Federal Hocking senior Hannah Dunfee drained a quartet of three-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points, while picking up five steals. Next for FHHS was Paige Tolson with 10 points, six of which came from beyond the arc.

Brittanie Jackson scored six points for the Maroon and Gold, while Audrey Blake finished with five points and five assists. Kylie Tabler had three points in the setback, Emma Beha marked two, while Tamika Mayle added one. Blake, Johnson and Tabler had a three-pointer apiece, while Beha recorded team-highs of seven rebounds and four blocks.

Eastern will aim for the season sweep when the Lady Lancers visit ‘The Nest’ on Feb. 1.

After the Lady Eagles wrap up 2017 on Saturday at Portsmouth Notre Dame, the Green, White and Gold will get back to work in the league on Jan. 4 when they host Southern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.