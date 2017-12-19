Wildcats claw past EVCS, 88-36

ASHTON, W.Va. — A fun night … all around.

The Hannan boys basketball team had four players reach double figures and seven players reached the scoring column while picking up its first win of the season on Monday night following an 88-36 decision over visiting Elk Valley Christian in a non-conference contest in Mason County.

The Wildcats (1-2) shot 48 percent from the field and scored at least 19 points in each period as the hosts stormed out to a 26-10 first quarter advantage and never looked back.

The Eagles (3-7) never mustered more than 10 points in any one canto, and HHS continued its hot hand into the second frame after making a 20-7 second quarter surge while building a 46-17 cushion headed into the break.

The Blue and White opened the second half with a 19-10 run to take a commanding 65-27 lead into the finale, then closed regulation with a 23-9 charge to wrap up the 52-point triumph.

The Wildcats netted 35-of-73 field goal attempts, including a 6-of-23 effort from three-point range for 26 percent. The hosts were also 12-of-16 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Malachi Cade led Hannan with a game-high 27 points, followed by Dalton Coleman with 20 points and Devrick Burris with 16 markers. Logan Nibert also chipped in 12 points and a team-high five rebounds.

Matthew Qualls was next with seven points and a team-best two blocked shots, while Andrew Gillispie and Justis Powers-Cupp respectively rounded things out with four and two points.

Cade added four rebounds and four steals, while Nibert and Coleman each handed out three assists for the victors.

EVCS made 16 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 3-of-9 at the charity stripe for 33 percent.

Ethan Woodard paced the guests with 14 points and Blake French added six markers. Jarrett Yoak, Kile Burke and Samuel Phillips were next with four points apiece, while Josiah Underwood and Austin Sergent rounded things out with two points each.

Hannan returns to action Thursday when it hosts Wayne in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.