Lady Bulldogs bite River Valley, 56-43

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A 20-10 third quarter run ultimately provided host Athens with enough breathing room Monday night to eventually roll to a 56-43 victory over the River Valley girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Raiders (0-7, 0-3 TVC Ohio) rode the hot hand of Kelsey Brown in the opening half as the junior poured in eight first quarter points, but the Lady Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3) countered with a combined effort that led to a 15-10 advantage through eight minutes of play.

Brown added another seven points in the second canto, but the Green and Gold made a small 13-11 run to take a 28-21 cushion into the intermission.

Emma Harter netted nine points for AHS as part of the 2-for-1 third period charge that turned a three-possession edge into a sizable 48-31 lead headed into the finale.

The Silver and Black were never closer as Athens ended regulation with a 13-8 spurt to wrap up the 23-point triumph.

RVHS made 18 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 6-of-11 at the free throw line for 55 percent.

Brown led the guests with 17 points, followed by Beth Gillman with eight points and Hannah Jacks with six markers. Jaden Neal, Savannah Reese and Kaylee Gillman completed the scoring with four points apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs netted 25 total field goals — including a half-dozen three-pointers — and also missed all three of their charity tosses.

Laura Manderick led the hosts with a game-high 19 points, followed by Kaylee Stewart with 16 points and Harter with 11 markers. Bella Tan and Mindi Gregory were next with three points apiece, while Emmarald Jean-Francois and Lilly Mills completed the winning tally with two markers each.

The Lady Raiders return to action Thursday when they host Nelsonville-York in a TVC Ohio contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.