Locals grapplers compete at VCHS

McARTHUR, Ohio — Gallia Academy was fifth, South Gallia placed 13th and Meigs finished 18th out of 20 teams on Saturday at the 2017 VFW Post 5299 Wrestling Invitational held at Vinton County High School.

Of the three local programs in attendance, only the Blue Devils came away with divisional titles after earning a pair of weight class championships en route to tallying 133.5 points.

GAHS scored a half-dozen top-five finishes, with Caleb Greenlee and Kyle Greenlee both leading the charge with weight class titles at 106 and 113 pounds. Caleb (106) went 4-0 and earned four pinfall wins, while Kyle (113) finished 5-0 with five pinfall victories.

Jason Stroud (106) placed fourth with three pinfalls and a 3-2 mark, while Hunter Terry went 3-2 with two pinfall wins and was fourth at 285 pounds.

Grant Bryan was fourth at 120 pounds after going 2-3 overall with two pinfall victories. Kenton Ramsey also placed fifth at 113 pounds for the Blue Devils.

The Rebels — who finished the day with 55 team points — received a fourth-place effort from Justin Butler, who went 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins at 152 pounds. Chad Bostic was also fifth for SGHS at 170 pounds.

The Marauders — who ended up with 42 team points — had zero top-four finishes, but Brandon Justis was fifth overall at 195 pounds.

Athens won the team title with 203.5 points, while the host Vikings (153.5) and Jackson (142.0) rounded out the top three spots in the field.

GAHS joined Philo, Unioto and Hillsboro with two weight class champions apiece. VCHS, Athens, Wellston, Adena, Jackson and Zane Trace also won a divisional title each.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Vinton County VFW Post 5299 Invitational.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

