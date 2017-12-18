Rio women trample Trailblazers

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande bolted to a 14-point first quarter lead and never looked back, cruising to an 84-58 rout of Ohio Christian University, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s basketball action at the Maxwell Center.

The RedStorm improved to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play with their 11th straight win.

The Trailblazers dropped to 6-6 overall and 0-3 in the RSC with a fifth straight loss.

Eleven different players scored in the victory for Rio Grande, which survived with little problem despite committing 22 turnovers.

The RedStorm trailed just once in the game – 1-0 after OCU’s Chloe Baird hit one of two free throws 39 seconds into the contest – but scored 15 of the final 17 points in the opening period to take a 19-5 advantage.

OCU countered with a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter and slice the deficit in half, but that’s as close as the Trailblazers would get the rest of the way.

The RedStorm settled for a nine-point cushion at halftime before extending its advantage to 12 points by the end of the third quarter and to as many as 27 inside the game’s final minute.

Senior Alexis Payne (Deep Water, WV) led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Rio with 15 points, while junior Jasmine Smith (Canal Winchester, OH) had 14 points to go along with a game-high nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Sophomore Sydney Holden (Wheelersburg, OH) and junior Jaida Carter (New Philadelphia, OH) added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the RedStorm, which shot 50.8 percent from the floor (31-for-61) while enjoying a 44-22 edge in rebounding.

Montrail Roberts had a game-high 16 points to go along with a team-best eight rebounds and three assists for Ohio Christian.

Baird finished with 15 points in a losing cause and Staci Dinsmore tossed in 13 points off the bench for the Trailblazers, who committed 22 turnovers of their own.

Rio Grande plays once more prior to the Christmas holiday when it travels to the University of Northwestern Ohio next Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

