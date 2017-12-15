Lady Eagles outlast Miller, 51-42

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles saved their best for last.

The Eastern girls basketball team scored 22 points over the final eight minutes of Thursday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County, capping off a 51-42 victory over visiting Miller.

The Lady Eagles (4-1, 3-0 TVC Hocking) — winners of four straight — hit five field goals in the opening period and outscored the the Lady Falcons (4-2, 2-2) by a 12-9 tally.

However, the EHS offense was held to just five points in the second stanza, as Miller battled back to tie the game at 17 by halftime.

Eastern made just three field goals in the third quarter, but hit 6-of-9 free throws in the canto. The hosts outscored MHS by a 12-11 clip in the third and took a 29-28 lead into the finale.

In the fourth quarter, Miller hit six field goals, including two three-pointers, en route to 14 points. Meanwhile, the Lady Eagles hit seven field goals, including one triple, while going 7-of-12 from the line to seal the 51-42 victory.

For the game, Eastern was 15-of-31 (48.4 percent) from the free throw line, where Miller was 5-of-12 (41.7 percent).

EHS junior Jess Parker led the victors with 14 points, eight of which came from the charity stripe. Senior Elizabeth Collins marked 11 points in the win, with seven coming in the fourth quarter. Fellow EHS senior Madison Williams hit Eastern’s only two three-pointers and scored 10 points.

Lady Eagles junior Alyson Bailey scored six points on a trio of field goals, while Kelsey Casto and Kennadi Rockhold scored five points apiece, both sinking two field goals and one free throw.

For Miller, Ashley Spencer made a game-high three trifectas and finished with 15 points. Haille Joseph posted 12 points for the guests, Josie Crabtree added eight, while Lacey Alexander scored four. Sophia Compston and Olivia Houk rounded out the Lady Falcon total with two points and one point respectively.

Eastern will try to sweep Miller on Jan. 27 when these meet in Perry County. After a trip to Belpre on Saturday, the Lady Eagles will host Wahama on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

