Lady Knights knock off Buffalo, 31-29

BUFFALO, W.Va. — A good start led to a great finish.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team stormed out to a 22-10 halftime lead, then held on to claim its first victory of the year on Tuesday night following a narrow 31-29 decision over host Buffalo in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (1-5) never trailed in the contest as the guests came out firing, scoring 11 points apiece in each of the first two frames while building a dozen-point advantage headed into the break.

Peyton Campbell scored five points in the opening canto as part of an 11-3 first quarter surge, then Lanea Cochran netted five points as part of an 11-7 second period run that led to the 22-10 intermission edge.

The Lady Bison (0-6), however, found their offensive rhythm in the third frame as the Blue and Gold made a furious 11-3 charge to close the gap down to 25-21 headed into the finale.

PPHS — which made only two second half field goals — sank 4-of-11 free throw attempts down the stretch, and Buffalo ultimately won the quarter by a narrow 8-6 margin. The Red and Black, however, never lost the lead and ultimately held on for the two-point triumph.

The Lady Knights made 10 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 10-of-21 at the free throw line for 48 percent.

Campbell — who scored at least three points in each of the four quarters — posted a game-high 16 points, followed by Cochran with seven points and Allison Henderson with six markers. Morgan Miller completed the triumphant tally with two points.

BHS made nine total field goals — including one three-point goal — and also went 10-of-24 at the charity stripe for 42 percent.

Hailey Williams led the hosts with eight points, followed by Kelsey Templeton and Brooke Slaubaugh with five markers apiece. Joni Smith and Alexys Spaulding each chipped in four points, while Krissi Campbell completed the scoring with three markers.

Point Pleasant returns to action Wednesday (Dec. 20) when it travels to Ripley for a non-conference contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

