Lady Rebels fall to Fed Hock, 51-29

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The first eight minutes went pretty well for the Lady Rebels.

The next eight, not so much.

Visiting Federal Hocking forced 10 second quarter turnovers during a 15-0 charge on Monday night and eventually rolled to a 51-29 victory over the South Gallia girls basketball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Gallia County.

Both teams held three-point leads and shot a shade over 30 percent in the opening canto, which led to a 10-all headed into the second frame.

The host Lady Rebels (0-4, 0-3 TVC Hocking), however, came up empty on 23 of their offensive possessions in the second stanza, which included 10 turnovers and a 0-for-13 effort from the field.

The Lady Lancers (2-2, 2-1) took full advantage of those misfortunes as the Maroon and Gold hit 5-of-11 shot attempts while reeling off 15 consecutive points, allowing the guests to take a 25-10 cushion into the intermission.

FHHS kept that momentum going into the second half with a small 6-2 run to increased its lead out to 33-12, but the Red and Gold answered with 10 consecutive points to close the gap down to 33-22 following an Erin Evans basket at the 2:38 mark.

The hosts, however, were never closer the rest of the way as the Lady Lancers ended the third period with a 6-0 run to secure a 39-22 edge headed into the finale.

Faith Poling capped a small 6-5 run to start the fourth to whittle the deficit down to 44-28 with 2:25 left, but the guests ended regulation on a 7-1 surge to wrap up the 22-point outcome — the largest lead of the game.

Federal Hocking outrebounded the hosts by a slim 30-29 overall margin, which included an 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. The Lady Rebels finished the night with 30 turnovers, while the guests committed 20 miscues.

SGHS connected on 9-of-36 shot attempts for 25 percent, including a 3-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 30 percent. The hosts were also 8-of-20 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Olivia Hornsby led South Gallia with eight points, followed by Amaya Howell with seven points and Evans with six markers. Poling was next with four points, while Aaliyah Howell and Brooke Campbell rounded things out with two points apiece.

Hornsby also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, with Poling, Evans and Christine Griffith each grabbing five boards.

Fed Hock made 16-of-47 field goal tries for 34 percent, including a 4-of-15 effort from behind the arc for 27 percent. The guests were also 15-of-26 at the charity stripe for 58 percent.

Paige Tolson led the Lady Lancers with a game-high 15 points, followed by Audrey Blake with 12 points and Hannah Dunfee with nine markers.

Kylie Tabler and Tamika Mayle were next with four points apiece, while Brittanie Jackson added three points. Emma Beha and Sarah Clarke completed the winning tally with two markers each.

Jackson hauled in a game-high 10 rebounds, while Clarke added five caroms and Beha grabbed four boards.

The Lady Rebels return to TVC Hocking action on Thursday when they travel to Waterford for a contest at 6 p.m.

South Gallia senior Olivia Hornsby (5) releases a shot attempt between a pair of Federal Hocking defenders during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia senior Olivia Hornsby (5) releases a shot attempt between a pair of Federal Hocking defenders during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia sophomore Christine Griffith (24) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest against Federal Hocking in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) South Gallia sophomore Christine Griffith (24) releases a shot attempt during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest against Federal Hocking in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia senior Erin Evans (11) releases a shot attempt over a Federal Hocking defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) South Gallia senior Erin Evans (11) releases a shot attempt over a Federal Hocking defender during the first half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports South Gallia freshman Faith Poling (0) dribbles past a Federal Hocking defender during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) South Gallia freshman Faith Poling (0) dribbles past a Federal Hocking defender during the second half of Monday night’s TVC Hocking girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.