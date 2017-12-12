Lady Marauders wallop Wellston, 62-37

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Lady Marauders set the tone early and cruised to victory.

The Meigs girls basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Wellston by 20 points less than 12 minutes into Monday night’s showdown in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, and the Maroon and Gold rolled to a 62-37 victory to remain unbeaten in the league.

The Lady Marauders (3-2, 2-0 TVC Ohio) opened the game with back-to-back trifectas and never looked back, leading from the 7:30 mark on. In the opening stanza, Meigs connected on 10 field goals, including six three-pointers, en route to a 26-7 lead.

The Maroon and Gold began the second quarter with an 8-1 run, but surrendered the final five points of the half and settled for a 34-13 lead at the break.

Meigs started the second half with three straight three-pointers, increasing the lead to 30 points. Wellston (1-3, 0-2) ended the cold spell with a trifecta of its own, but the hosts ended the stanza with a 11-6 run and a 54-22 lead.

The Lady Rockets began the finale with back-to-back three-pointers, but the Lady Marauders responded with one of their own with 5:54 to play. Over the remainder of the contest, WHS outscored Meigs by a 9-5 clip, making the final margin of 62-37 in favor of the hosts.

“Our first quarter effort was really, really good,” said MHS head coach Jarrod Kasun. “We subbed in and it went down a little bit and in the second half, I think we just tried to survive and get out of here.

“We let Maddie Fields guard the ball, she’s our best on-ball defender and she pressured it,” Kasun added. “We got good rhythm shots to start with, that’s one thing we’ve been working on in practice. Get the ball, run it, get to your spot, and have your hands and feet ready. We did that in the first quarter.”

For the game, the Maroon and Gold were 23-of-62 (37.1 percent) from the field, including 12-of-30 (40 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Wellston was 11-of-50 (22 percent) from the field, including 5-of-22 (22.7 percent) from deep. From the charity stripe, the Lady Marauders shot 4-for-9 (44.4 percent) and the Lady Rockets shot 10-for-20 (50 percent).

The guests won the rebounding battle by a 41-to-36 clip, despite the Lady Marauders earning a 13-to-12 edge on the offensive glass. The Maroon and Gold committed 12 turnovers, four fewer than WHS. Meigs also held advantages of 16-to-8 in assists, 13-to-4 in steals and 6-to-3 in blocked shots.

“We just have to be more aggressive,” Kasun said. “With our size, we’re going to give up a lot of rebounds. We try to make up for it in transition, getting easier shots and maybe getting some rebounds that way. It was a solid game all around. It’s nice to see some of our players starting to hit some shots. That’s one thing we’ve struggled with, but we had a balanced night tonight.”

Eight players marked in the scoring column for MHS, led by juniors Marissa Noble and Madison Fields with 13 points apiece. Kassidy Betzing posted 11 points in the win, Becca Pullins added nine, while Devin Humphreys scored eight. Madison Hendricks came up with five points for the victors, Jacynda Glover chipped in with two points, while Taylor Swartz scored one.

Fields, Noble and Pullins each sank a trio of three-pointers, Humphreys hit two trifectas, while Hendricks made one.

Swartz, Noble and Kylee Blanks had seven rebounds apiece to pace Meigs, while Betzing and Fields tied for a team-high with five assists each. Fields and Hendricks both had four steals to lead the MHS defense, while Humphreys added a pair of rejections.

Nine Lady Rockets scored in the game, led by Alexis Bouska with seven points and Tory Doles with six. Mya Bouska and Sydney Mullins both marked five points, Daycee Clemons and Sydney Spencer had four points apiece, Emma Jadrnicek earned three points, Emily Kisor chipped in with two points, while Megan Vickers scored one.

Mullins, Jadrnicek, Clemons, Mya Bouska and Alexis Bouska each made one three-pointer in the setback.

Doles and Mya Bouska tied for a team-high with seven rebounds apiece. Mullins, Jadrnicek and Mya Bouska each had two assists, Kaylee Taynor recorded a pair of steals, while Spencer, McKenna Kilgore and Ashley Compston each blocked a shot.

The Lady Marauders continue their homestand on Thursday against River Valley.

“Hopefully we come in, take care of River Valley on Thursday and move on,” said Kasun. “We’re always ready for any league contest. Next week is really going to be big week, with Alexander and Vinton County, the teams we should be vying with for a league title.”

Meigs will have a chance to sweep the Lady Rockets on Jan. 18 in Wellston.

Meigs junior Marissa Noble (left) fires a three-pointer over Wellston sophomore Sydney Spencer (34), during the Lady Marauders’ 62-37 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Marissa Noble (left) fires a three-pointer over Wellston sophomore Sydney Spencer (34), during the Lady Marauders’ 62-37 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Taylor Swartz drives to the lane, during the Lady Marauders’ 62-37 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs junior Taylor Swartz drives to the lane, during the Lady Marauders’ 62-37 victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Kassidy Betzing shoots a layup during the Lady Marauders’ 25-point victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Meigs junior Kassidy Betzing shoots a layup during the Lady Marauders’ 25-point victory on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs junior Becca Pullins (33) drives past Wellston junior Ashley Compston (right), during the second half of the Lady Marauders’ 25-point win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Meigs junior Becca Pullins (33) drives past Wellston junior Ashley Compston (right), during the second half of the Lady Marauders’ 25-point win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.