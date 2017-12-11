Local grapplers compete at Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A mixed bag of results.

Gallia Academy, Eastern, South Gallia and Meigs all competed in the 2017 Phil Davis Memorial Wrestling tournament held Saturday at Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils were top-finishing team locally after placing eighth out of 19 teams with 106 points, while the Eagles were 12th overall with 79 points. The Rebels and Marauders respectively placed 14th and 15th overall with 74.5 points and 70 points.

Huntington (WV) came away with top honors with 232.5 points, while Ashland Blazer (160.5) and Alexander (148.5) rounded out the top three spots in the field.

GAHS — which was missing some of its starting lineup due to ACT testing — had four grapplers earn top-four finishes, while SGHS and EHS both had two wrestlers place in the top-four of their respective divisions. MHS had two grapplers place fifth overall, but those were the best finishes for the Maroon and Gold.

Jason Stroud (106) and Kenny Siders (160) led Gallia Academy with a pair of third-place efforts as both went 4-1 on the day. Stroud earned four pinfall victories and Siders scored three pinfalls while also claiming a 15-8 decision.

Logan Griffith went 3-2 with three pinfall wins at 195 pounds to place fourth, while Kenton Ramsey was fourth at 113 pounds with a 2-3 mark and one pinfall win.

Eastern landed a pair of runner-up efforts from Dillon Aeiker and Gavin Erwin. Aeiker went 3-1 and had three pinfall wins at 138 pounds, while Erwin went 4-1 with four pinfall wins at 182 pounds.

South Gallia received a runner-up effort from Justin Butler, who went 4-1 with three pinfall wins and a 21-4 technical fall at 152 pounds. Jacob Birtcher was also fourth at 138 pounds with two pinfalls and a 2-2 overall mark.

Both Jon Newsome (285) and Griffin Buck (106) placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Newsome was 4-1 with two pinfall wins, while Buck went 3-2 with three pinfall wins.

Huntington came away with four individual champions, with Alexander and Spring Valley following with three and two titles respectively. Huntington Ross, Unioto, Adena, Fairland and Lincoln County also earned one weight class champion apiece.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Phil Davis Memorial Tournament held at Chesapeake High School.

