Lady Eagles trounce Trimble, 69-33

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Now that’s a dynamic duo.

The Eastern girls basketball team picked up its second straight victory on Thursday night at Bill White Gymnasium, as seniors Elizabeth Collins and Madison Williams scored 21 points apiece to lead the Lady Eagles past Trimble by a 69-33 tally.

With seven field goals, including two trifectas, in the opening quarter, the Lady Eagles (2-1, 2-0 TVC Hocking) charged out to a 16-8 lead. Eastern outscored Trimble (0-3, 0-2) by a 19-to-12 count in the second, making the guests’ lead 35-20 at halftime.

The EHS defense had its best period of the night in the third, holding the Lady Tomcats to just five points. In the same eight minute span, Eastern scored 19 points, increasing the margin to 29 points, at 54-25, headed into the finale.

In the final stanza, Eastern hit six field goals, half of which came from beyond the arc, as the Green, White and Gold sealed the 69-33 win with a 15-to-8 run.

Williams’ 21 points came on four three-pointers, four two-pointers and one free throw. Meanwhile, Collins compiled her 21 with nine two-pointers and a trio of freebies.

Following Collins and Williams in the scoring column was Alyson Bailey with 11 points and Jess Parker with seven. Whitney Durst scored four points in the win, Kaitlyn Hawk added three, while Kelsey Casto chipped in with two. Bailey sank a trio of three-pointers for the victors, while Parker and Hawk each made one trifecta.

Skylar Moore led the hosts with 11 points, followed by Kaitlyn Spears and Sydney Hardy with five points apiece. Calen Campbell, Kym Williams and Breanna Brammer each scored four points for the Lady Tomcats. Moore and Hardy recorded one three-pointer apiece in the setback.

From the free throw line, Eastern was 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) while Trimble shot just 1-of-12 (8.3 percent).

These teams will meet again on Jan. 20 in ‘The Nest’. Eastern is schedule to be back on the court on Monday at Jackson.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

