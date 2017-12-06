Rio Baseball planning “RedStorm Varsity Wall”

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — In an effort to honor its history, the University of Rio Grande baseball program is creating a “RedStorm Varsity Wall” which will greet fans as they come to Bob Evans Field for years to come.

Bricks may be purchased, at a cost of $100 each, and will include the names of former players and the years that they played for the Redmen/RedStorm. Those bricks will be used in the construction of a wall leading into the ballpark.

“This is a great way to create a history of the program that will last forever, in addition to dressing up the entrance to the ballpark,” said Rio Grande head baseball coach Brad Warnimont. “We have a proud past. The guys who will be on that wall have made Rio Baseball what it is today.”

The deadline for purchasing a brick(s) is set for January 10.

The wall is scheduled to be unveiled on Saturday, March 10 prior to the RedStorm’s River States Conference doubleheader against Asbury University.

In addition to the unveiling of the wall, former players in attendance will be introduced and a banquet will follow the conclusion of the games.

“I know we have a lot of players who are now high school coaches themselves, so we want to do it before everybody’s season gets underway,” Warnimont said. “We want to make this a yearly event and honor all the former players on the wall with a visit back to Rio.”

Checks, made out to Rio Grande Baseball, can be mailed to the University of Rio Grande, c/0 Brad Warnimont, 218 North College Ave., Rio Grande, OH 45674.

For more information, contact Warnimont at 740-245-7486 or by email at bradw@rio.edu

A view of the RedStorm Varsity Wall that sits just outside Bob Evans Field on the campus of the University of Rio Grande. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

