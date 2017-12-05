Lady Warriors rally past Meigs, 44-40

VINCENT, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

The Meigs girls basketball team led unbeaten Warren by 10 points at halftime of Monday’s non-conference clash in Washington County, but the Lady Warriors battled back to take a 44-40 victory, after hitting 10-of-12 free throws in the finale stanza.

Eight minutes into play, Meigs (1-2) held a narrow 11-10 lead, combining two of trifectas, a pair of two-pointers and one free throw.

The Lady Marauders allowed just Warren (4-0) to score only four points in the second quarter, while posting 13 points of their own to stretch the lead to 24-14 at the midway point of the game.

The Lady Warriors cut their deficit in half in the third quarter, outscoring Meigs by a 14-9 clip to make the Lady Marauder advantage 33-28 with eight minutes to play.

After making just two field goals in the third quarter, the Lady Marauders managed just two more in the fourth period, while going 2-of-8 from the charity stripe in the finale. Warren saved its best for last, scoring 16 points over the final eight minutes to complete the 44-40 comeback victory.

For the game, Meigs was 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from the free throw line, where Warren was 12-of-23 (52.2 percent).

Only four Lady Marauders — all juniors — marked in the scoring column, with Kassidy Betzing and Marissa Noble scoring 13 points apiece, and Becca Pullins and Madison Fields both adding seven. Noble had three of the team’s eight trifectas, Betzing and Pullins each sank two from long range, while Fields connected on one three-pointer.

Warren was led by Kate Liston and Emily Jackson with 14 points apiece, with 12 of Liston’s points and 10 of Jackson’s coming in the second half. Olivia Alloway scored five points for the victors, Peyton Bowe added four, Molly Grayson chipped in with three points, while Daisy Baker and Emme Bowe rounded out the team total with two points apiece. Liston had the only two three-pointers for WHS.

Meigs has a chance for revenge on Feb. 8, when the Lady Warriors visit Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Maroon and Gold return to the court on Thursday at Athens, for the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

