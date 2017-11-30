25 local players earn All-TVC football honors

A total of a 25 people from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were chosen to the 2017 All-Tri-Valley Conference football teams, as voted on by the coaches within the TVC Ohio and TVC Hocking divisions.

There were 17 locals selected to the Hocking Division list, with five making a repeat appearence. Half of the eight local Ohio Division honorees are repeat selections.

Southern — which finished tied for third, with Miller, in the nine-team Hocking Division — finished with a 5-3 conference record and earned five representatives. Seniors Riley Roush and Dylan Smith picked up their second straight league honors, with senior Andrew Evans, and juniors Austin Arnold and Alex VanMeter making the list for the first time.

Wahama — which tied for fifth, with Belpre — had a 4-4 record and had a trio of players on the all-league team. WHS seniors Christoper Hesson and Colton Arrington are on the list for the second consecutive year, while junior Braden Weaver is a first time honoree.

Also representing the White Falcons, fifth-year head coach Dave Barr was named Hocking Division co-Coach of the Year, sharing the award with Waterford’s Eric McCutcheon, who was also co-COY in 2016.

Eastern — the seventh place team — posted a 2-6 record and earned four spots on the all-league team. EHS senior Wyatt Bissell claimed his second straight league honor, while senior Josh Brewer, and juniors Nate Durst and Blaise Facemyer made the list for the first time.

South Gallia — which was eighth in the league — went 1-7 and claimed four spots on the list. All first time honorees, the Rebels were represented by senior Colton Bowers, junior Chad Bostic and sophomores Kyle Northup and Jacob Birtcher.

The Hocking Division Player of the Year awards both went to unbeaten league champion Waterford, with senior Teddy Smith as the Defensive POY and Braden Bellville as the Offensive POY. Teddy Smith and Miller’s Seattle Compston are the only two players in either division to be on the all-league team for a third year in a row.

In the Ohio Division, Meigs — which finished tied for third, with Vinton County and Wellston — posted a 3-3 record and earned five spots on the all-league team. MHS senior Matthew Brown and juniors Zach Bartrum and Cole Adams are each on the list for the second straight year, while seniors Lane Cullums and Riley Ogdin made it for the first time.

River Valley — this sixth place team — went 1-5 in the Ohio Division and were represented by three players on the all-league team. RVHS senior Patrick Brown is a repeat selection, while juniors Dylan Lemley and Layne Fitch are both on the list for the first time.

For the second straight season, Nelsonville-York head coach Rusty Richards was named Ohio Division COY, leading the Buckeyes to a perfect campaign. NYHS senior Ronnie Wend was named Defensive POY, while the Offensive POY award was shared by Buckeye Garrett Maiden and Viking Naylan Yates.

2017 All-TVC Football Teams

TVC Ohio Division

NELSONVILLE-YORK (6-0): Ronnie Wend, Garrett Maiden, Donovan McCollister, Keegan Wilburn, Colt Yinger, Jonathan Richards, Shakim Williams, Chris Cook.

ATHENS (5-1): Tanner Tritipo, Treyce Albin, Evan Steenrod, Caleb Rogers, Clay Davis, Easton McCollum.

MEIGS (3-3): Zach Bartrum*, Cole Adams*, Lane Cullums, Riley Ogdin, Matthew Brown*.

VINTON COUNTY (3-3): Naylan Yates*, Hunter Nichols*, Donnie Stevens*, Nevan Yates, Lincoln Hayes.

WELLSTON (3-3): Travis Jayjohn*, Connor Bates, Rylan Molihan, Donnie Watters, Michael Graham.

RIVER VALLEY (1-5): Patrick Brown*, Dylan Lemley, Layne Fitch.

ALEXANDER (0-6): Luke Chapman, Nate Belville, Connor Kimbrough.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Garrett Maiden, Nelsonville-York; Naylan Yates, Vinton County.

Defensive Player of the Year: Ronnie Wend, Nelsonville-York.

Coach of the Year: Rusty Richards*, Nelsonville-York.

TVC Hocking Division

WATERFORD (8-0): Teddy Smith*, Braden Bellville*, Peyten Stephens, Bryce Rohrer, Noah Huffman, Colin Jackson, Brock Hayes, George Pantleidis.

TRIMBLE (7-1): Max Hooper, Cameron Roback, Ian Joyce, Coltan Wright, Sam Ives, Sawyer Koons.

MILLER (5-3): Levi Van Bibber, Seattle Compston*, Zach Waldrop*, Jake McCune*, Colby Bartley.

SOUTHERN (5-3): Riley Roush*, Dylan Smith*, Andrew Evans, Austin Arnold, Alex VanMeter.

BELPRE (4-4): Bailey Sprague, Isaac Tullius*, Tojzae Reams*, Nick Godfrey.

WAHAMA (4-4): Christopher Hesson*, Braden Weaver, Colton Arrington*.

EASTERN (2-6): Wyatt Bissell*, Josh Brewer, Nate Durst, Blaise Facemyer.

SOUTH GALLIA (1-7): Colton Bowers, Kyle Northup, Jacob Birtcher, Chad Bostic.

FEDERAL HOCKING (0-8): Justin Lopez, Branden Gould, Trevor Bell.

Offensive Player of the Year: Braden Bellville, Waterford.

Defensive Player of the Year: Teddy Smith, Waterford.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dave Barr, Wahama; Eric McCutcheon*, Waterford.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Meigs junior Cole Adams (3) picks up yardage during a Week 1 football contest against Gallia Academy at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/11/web1_12.1-MHS-Adams.jpg Meigs junior Cole Adams (3) picks up yardage during a Week 1 football contest against Gallia Academy at Farmers Bank Stadium in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports River Valley senior Patrick Brown (12) releases a pass over Eastern freshman Will Oldaker (50), during the Raiders’ Week 1 win on Aug. 25 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/11/web1_12.1-RV-Brown.jpg River Valley senior Patrick Brown (12) releases a pass over Eastern freshman Will Oldaker (50), during the Raiders’ Week 1 win on Aug. 25 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports