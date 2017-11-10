Rio’s Zurita named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Eduardo Zurita was among those named to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District One College Division Men’s Soccer Team.

The honorees were announced Thursday by the organization.

Zurita, a junior from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain, sports a 3.90 grade point average as a Business Management/Marketing major.

On the field, Zurita leads the third-ranked RedStorm in goals (13) and points (30). He’s also tied for third among the team leaders in assists (4).

This is the seventh year of the expanded Academic All-America® program as CoSIDA moved from recognizing a University Division (Division I) and a College Division (all non-Division I) and has doubled the number of scholar-athletes honored. The expanded teams include NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III participants, while the College Division Team combines NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

First-team All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team honorees will be selected later this month.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

