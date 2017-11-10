PP soccer lands 2 on all-state teams

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Point Pleasant had two players — one girl and one boy — chosen to the 2017 West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state squads in Class AA-A, as voted on by the coaches in the Mountain State.

Point Pleasant senior midfielder Alex Carlisle was a second-team all-state selection for the Black Knights, while junior Teagan Hay was an honorable mention choice as a midfielder for the Lady Knights.

Carlisle — a two-year team captain — scored six goals and added seven assists in 21 starts for PPHS, which finished the year with a 9-11-1 overall mark.

Carlisle has also been invited to participate in the 2017 WV North-South game for seniors.

Hay — a three-year starter — was the lone selection for the Lady Knights, who finished the year with a 6-9-3 overall record. No statistical information was available for Hay from this season.

Also, seniors Cole Walker and Chase Walker were chosen to the All-Region IV squad in Class AA-A.

Cole — also a two-year captain — scored 13 goals and had three assists as a midfielder after switching from his keeper position a year ago.

Chase — a two-year starter as a defender — had one assist for the Black Knights.

2017 WVHSSCA All-State Soccer Teams

Class AA-A Boys

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Seth Jordan, Nitro; Nate Hugh, Huntington Saint Joseph; Evan McCray, Winfield.

Midfielders: Isaac Swiger, Fairmont Senior; Emilio Buffey, Robert C. Byrd; Ryan Webb, Huntington Saint Joseph; Jack Cimino, Charleston Catholic; Dino Noe, Logan; Colton Clark, Ravenswood; Branden Bissett, Winfield.

Defenders: Aidan Keaveny, Oak Hill; Sam Click, Nitro; Amgelo Potesta, Fairmont Senior; Tucker Newell, Charleston Catholic; Michael Hoffman, Charleston Catholic.

Goalkeeper: Ethan Malinoski, Charleston Catholic.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Corey Fluharty, East Fairmont; Jhonn Herrera, Fairmont Senior; Zander Schmitt, Nitro; Khori Miles, Robert C. Byrd.

Midfielders: Alex Carlisle, Point Pleasant; Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont; Ashton Knuutila, Weir; Jacob Estep, Wheeling Central; Michael Englund, Winfield.

Defenders: William Rice, Weir; Justin Mayfield, Nitro; Sawyer Watts, Sissonville; Luke Tenaglio, Weir.

Goalkeeper: Ethan Granata, Sissonville.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Tyler Whiteman, Bridgeport; Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont; John Campbell, Herbert Hoover; Sean Salmons, Independence; Anthony Cistaro, Notre Dame; Brodey Smith, Scott.

Midfielders:Tristan Nolte, Bridgeport; Adam Bentz, Bridgeport; Mitchell Rohr, Elkins; Keith Skaggs, Grafton; Hayden Kee, Herbert Hoover; Carson Fox, Herbert Hoover; Jeremiah Cruz, Lewis County; Mackenzie Miller, Oak Hill; Brandon Bonar, Tyler Consolidated.

Defenders: Wilson Meeks, Charleston Catholic; Casey Legg, Cross Lanes; Tristan Bragg, Oak Hill; Cole Whited, Philip Barbour; Mark Wilson, Tyler Consolidated; Jack Tryker, Wheeling Central.

Goalkeeper: Brett Hinchee, Weir; J.R. Keener, Notre Dame.

Class AA-A Girls

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: McKenzie Moran, Huntington Saint Joseph; Makatlyn Tucker, Liberty; Casey Underwood, Robert C. Byrd; Sydney Cavender, Winfield.

Midfielders: Sara Carr, Charleston Catholic; Keira Hill, East Fairmont; Rachel Phillips, Elkins; Haven Lochow, Huntington Saint Joseph; Savannah Watts, Sissonville.

Defenders: Kylie Bushko, Fairmont Senior; Catie Wilson, Bridgeport; Savannah Short, Huntington Saint Joseph; Lucy Thompson, Robert C. Byrd; Cami Frye, Winfield.

Goalkeeper: Rory Marple, Bridgeport.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Mills Mullen, Charleston Catholic; Taylor Bailey, Herbert Hoover.

Midfielders: Jordan Keener, Charleston Catholic; Lacy Bryant, Bridgeport; Sophie Manchin, Fairmont Senior; Elora Shinn, Nitro; Courtney Smith, Oak Hill; Savannah Hoff, Winfield.

Defenders: Audrey Miller, Charleston Catholic; Kaycee Cox, East Fairmont; Kiley Calain, Elkins; Emily Paugh, Lewis County; Mykah Price, Midland Trail; Payten Brown, Sissonville.

Goalkeeper: Maria Murphy, Wheeling Central.

HONORABLE MENTION

Forwards: Kyra Miller, East Fairmont; Nonee High, Elkins; Tricia Lemasters, Fairmont Senior; Allison Peters, Grafton; Meagan Walker, Lewis County; Annie Whitten, Lincoln County; Katie Ball, Mingo Central; Georgia White, Oak Hill; Ashton McKane, Robert C. Byrd; Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Kenadee Wayt, Wheeling Central; Ava Hall, Winfield.

Midfielders: Teagan Hay, Point Pleasant; Maggie Dickey, Grafton; Abbie Henry, Herbert Hoover; Kali Krynicki, Madonna; MaKayla Virden, Madonna; Laurel Johnson, Midland Trail; Ally Eary, Nitro; Sarah Keffer, Oak Hill; Sidney Moneypenny, Shady Spring; Julia Gianni, Weir; Claire Dieffenbaugher, Wheeling Central; Emily Pickering, Williamstown.

Defenders: Emily Rovira, Madonna; Lauren McCallester, North Marion; Brittany Lawrence, Philip Barbour.

Goalkeeper: Malie Curry, Lincoln County; Sian Smith, Oak Hill.

Point Pleasant junior Teagan Hay (9) tries to get to a shot attempt during an Oct. 21 Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Nitro in Nitro, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/11/web1_11.11-PP-Hay.jpg Point Pleasant junior Teagan Hay (9) tries to get to a shot attempt during an Oct. 21 Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 contest against Nitro in Nitro, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Alex Carlisle pushes the ball ahead during an Oct. 16 soccer match against Lincoln County at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/11/web1_11.11-PP-Carlisle.jpg Point Pleasant senior Alex Carlisle pushes the ball ahead during an Oct. 16 soccer match against Lincoln County at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.