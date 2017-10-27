Rio women outlast Eagles in 2OTs

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Jenna Jones scored on a penalty kick with 6:49 remaining in the second overtime period to give the University of Rio Grande a 2-1 win over Cincinnati Christian University, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who snapped a three-game winless streak and a two-game losing slide, improved to 8-7-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the RSC with the victory.

Cincinnati Christian slipped to 7-6-3 overall and 3-2-2 in league play with the loss.

Jones got the opportunity for her game-winner after CCU’s Jodi Litzler was whistled for a foul against Rio sophomore Daniella DeSousa (Cape Town, South Africa) just inside the upper left corner of the 18-yard box.

The Lancaster, Ohio senior then blistered a shot past Eagles’ net-minder Kendra Steepe into the lower left side of the goal for the win.

Jones’ goal culminated a night full of missed opportunities by both teams.

Rio Grande finished with a 30-16 edge in shots – 17-5 in the second half – and a 13-9 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also had a 9-3 cushion in corner kick opportunities.

Yet Rio’s lone score before the game-winner came just 46 seconds into the match when Steepe slipped and fell while trying to complete a goal kick allowing RedStorm sophomore Jenna Porter (Chillicothe, OH) to come up with the loose ball and score against an open net.

The Eagles came up with the equalizer just over four minutes later when Maren Hance finished off a 2-on-1 situation by taking a short crossing pass from Mariah Petty and firing a shot which bounced off the hands of Rio junior keeper Kelsey Lee (West Chester, OH).

That’s how things stayed until the game-winner by Jones.

Lee, who got the start in goal for Rio thanks to an injury which sidelined regular starter Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador), finished with eight saves in the winning effort.

Steepe had 11 saves in the loss for CCU.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Asbury University for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

