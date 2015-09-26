Tornadoes fall to Belpre, 42-6

RACINE, Ohio — It was a rocky homecoming for the Tornadoes.

The Belpre football team defeated host Southern 42-6 on Friday night at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field in Meigs County. The Golden Eagles (3-2) took control early in the game and the Tornadoes (2-3) couldn’t come up with an answer.

Both squads traded possessions throughout the first quarter. After a Southern fumble with 3:32 left in the first period, Belpre’s Tavian Miller ran the ball in to give the Golden Eagles an early advantage. The visitors led 7-0 after one quarter.

Belpre continued to apply pressure to the Tornado defense in the second quarter. Senior Matthew Colvin ran ten yards to give the Golden Eagles another touchdown with 8:34 left in the half.

The Purple and Gold weren’t ready to give in yet. Blake Johnson connected with Tommy Ramthun to put Southern on the board with 4:11 left in the quarter. Belpre answered back late in the second period after Miller connected with Trent McCoy with three seconds left in the half. The Golden Eagles led 21-6 heading into halftime.

Belpre came out of halftime with a bang after Deijon Bedgood ran the first kickoff of the half back for a 80-yard touchdown. After another Southern fumble, Miller squeezed in another touchdown to give the visitors a 35-6 lead. Belpre sophomore Tojzae Reams added a touchdown of his own with 7:22 left in the third quarter to seal the deal for Belpre.

Johnson was 6-of-19 passing for 76 yards and one touchdown for the Tornadoes. Dylan Smith led Southern’s ground game with six carries for 29 yards, followed by Riley Roush and Kody Greene with four carries each for three and two yards respectively. Ramthun, Smith, Weston Thorla and Clayton Wood each had one catch for 16, 11, 28 and 14 yards respectively.

Greene led Southern’s defense with five tackles, followed by Brody Richards with four tackles.

“We fought as long as we could,” Kyle Wickline said. “We’re got a lot of injuries and we’re banged u, but those are no excuses. We played a pretty good football team in Belpre. We just need to get back to the basics and, maybe, get a victory next week.”

Miller was 4-of-9 passing for 63 yards and one touchdown for the Golden Eagles. Colvin led Belpre with 11 carries for 82 yards, followed by Reams with eight carries for 85 yards. Josh Moore led in receiving with three catches for 61 yards.

Belpre led with a game-high 17 first downs and 10 penalties for 81 yards, while Southern got eight first downs and two penalties for 10 yards.

The Purple and Gold’s next contest will take place on Friday at Federal Hocking. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Southern junior Blake Johnson (4) throws the ball during the Tornadoes’ 42-6 loss to Belpre on Friday in Racine, Ohio. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2015/09/web1_9.27-SHS-Johnson.jpg Southern junior Blake Johnson (4) throws the ball during the Tornadoes’ 42-6 loss to Belpre on Friday in Racine, Ohio. Donald Lambert/OVP Sports