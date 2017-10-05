Top-ranked Beavers host Point

Point Pleasant Big Blacks (5-1) at Bluefield Beavers (6-0)

Last Week: Point Pleasant defeated Parkersburg South 49-3, in Parkersburg; Bluefield defeated Richlands 28-14, in Bluefield.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 7, 2016. Point Pleasant won 45-24 in Point Pleasant.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 1 straight.

PPHS offense last week: 322 rushing yards, 235 passing yards.

BHS offense last week: 274 rushing yards, 51 passing yards.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 16-26-0 225 yards, 3TDs; RB Justin Brumfield 22 carries, 157 yards, 2TDs; WR Josh Wamsley 6 receptions, 93 yards, 1TD.

BHS offensive leaders last week: QB Candler Cooper 1-3-1 51 yards, 1TD; RB Mookie Collier 15 carries, 199 yards, 3TDs; WR Mookie Collier 1 reception, 51 yards, 1TD.

PPHS defense last week: 55 rushing yards, 115 passing yards.

BHS defense last week: 215 rushing yards, 84 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Bluefield is 2-1 against PPHS in all-time meetings. Point Pleasant’s last trip to Bluefield was on Oct. 26, 1984 and resulted 19-3 BHS victory. The Beavers enter Week 7 as one of 11 undefeated teams in the entire state.

2. Point Pleasant has won its last 24 regular season road games and has outscored opponents 158-to-38 on the road this season. The Beavers enter the week with a 3-0 home record, after going 2-3 at home last fall.

3. The Big Blacks have surpassed the 2,500 yard mark for the year and currently sit at 2,585. PPHS has 1,009 passing yards and 1,576 rushing yards to go with 11 touchdowns through the air and 20 on the ground. Point Pleasant is plus-6 in turnover differential this year and has earned 112 first downs.

4. Bluefield has outscored opponents by a 268-75 clip this fall, while Point Pleasant has a 227-80 scoring advantage over its opponents. The Big Blacks are the first Class AA school to face the Beavers this season, although all three teams that BHS played from Virginia are equivalent to AA schools.

5. In the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings, Bluefield is currently in first and Point Pleasant is eighth. A total of 25 Class AA teams enter Week 7 with a winning record, but BHS is one of only three unbeaten teams. The Big Blacks are among 11 teams with one-loss Class AA.

Hannan Wildcats (2-3) at Beallsville Blue Devils (1-5)

Last Week: Hannan defeated Jenkins 41-8, in Ashton; Beallsville lost to Bridgeport 62-31, in Bridgeport.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 28, 2016. Hannan won 55-0 in Ashton.

Current head-to-head streak: Hannan has won 1 straight.

HHS offense last week: 218 rushing yards, 62 passing yards.

BHS offense last week: N/A.

HHS offensive leaders last week: QB Matthew Qualls 5-13-1 62 yards; RB Logan Nibert 5 carries, 113 yards, 2TDs; WR Dominic Burris 1 reception, 26 yards.

BHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

HHS defense last week: 64 rushing yards, 73 passing yards.

BHS defense last week: N/A.

Five things to note:

1. Hannan is in search of its third straight victory, after defeating Hundred and Jenkins in back-to-back games. HHS hasn’t won three consecutive games since 1995-96, as the Wildcats won their final game of 1995 and then their first two in 1996.

2. The Wildcats are 1-1 away from Ashton this season, while Beallsville is 1-2 at home. Hannan’s last trip to Beallsville was on Oct. 9, 2015, when the hosts claimed a 30-0 win.

3. The 82 points that the Wildcats have scored in its last two games is the highest two-game total for HHS since combining the final game of the 2011 season with the first game of 2012 for 90 points. Hannan hadn’t surpassed 40 points twice in the same season since 2013.

4. The lone common opponent for Hannan and Beallsville is Hundred. The Blue Devils defeated the Hornets 51-0 in Week 3, while Hannan knocked off Hundred by a 41-0 count in Week 4.

5. The Wildcats have moved up to the 25th spot in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings. HHS is one of eight two-win teams in Class A, and one of 23 with a sub-.500 record. Beallsville is tied for 24th in the OHSAA Region 27 rankings and is one of five one-win teams.

^^

NOTE: The Week 7 preview between Wahama and Eastern is listed with the Meigs County previews this week due to the game between double locals being played at EHS.

Hannan junior Christian Holland (3) slips through the Cavalier defense, during the Wildcats’ 41-8 win over Jenkins on Sept. 29 in Ashton, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/10/web1_10.6-HHS-Holland-1.jpg Hannan junior Christian Holland (3) slips through the Cavalier defense, during the Wildcats’ 41-8 win over Jenkins on Sept. 29 in Ashton, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Hannan heads to Beallsville, Wahama at Eastern

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.