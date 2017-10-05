Local golfers fall shy of state

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Unfortunately, the third time was not the state charm for Meigs senior Levi Chapman.

Nor was the first time for Meigs junior Wyatt Nicholson or Gallia Academy senior Kaden Thomas.

With that, the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s official golf season came to an end on Wednesday, as none of those three individuals advanced out of the Division II boys district tournament, which took place at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

Chapman, Nicholson and Thomas all advanced to the district competition as individual qualifiers, as Chapman made his third consecutive — and final — appearance.

Wednesday was Nicholson’s and Thomas’ first trip to the district round, as Thomas played his final match for GAHS.

Chapman did come quite close to qualifying for the state tournament, as he fired an 81 for 18 holes.

He had a 41 on the Crown Hill front nine and a 40 on the back, but ultimately ended up two strokes shy of a potential playoff.

Chapman finished tied for eighth with two other golfers, as the final two state qualifiers were Waverly’s tandem of Talon Osborne and Conner Heffner.

Both Tigers shot identical 79s, as Logan Reed of Rock Hill decimated the 59-man field and recorded a stunning 69 for the match medalist and individual state qualifying honors.

Reed’s 38 on the front was followed by a fiery 31 on the back.

Chapman’s Marauder teammate, Nicholson, notched a 43 on the front side and a 41 on the back for an 84.

Nicholson finished tied for 12th overall, while Thomas tallied a 92 and tied for 31st.

He posted a 47 on the front and a 45 for the back.

There were 10 teams and 10 individuals competing on Wednesday, with Fairfield Union (327) capturing the team championship and Unioto (335) earning the team runner-up.

Both Fairfield Union and Unioto advanced to the state tournament, as they will represent the Southeast District along with Waverly’s duo and Reed.

