Lady Marauders outlast Wellston

WELLSTON, Ohio —Alternating game victories only works if you win the first one.

The Meigs volleyball team did just that on Tuesday evening in Jackson County, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston in the first, third and fifth games to earn the season sweep of the Lady Rockets.

Meigs (8-11, 5-4 TVC Ohio) — which also defeated the WHS on Sept. 7 in four games at MHS — took a 4-1 lead in the opening game and never looked back rolling to a 25-14 victory.

The Lady Marauders led by as many as four points in the second game, but Wellston (8-10, 3-6) fought back to take a 16-11 lead. Meigs cut its deficit as low as three before ultimately falling by a 25-18 margin.

The lead was exchanged six times in Game 3 and the teams were tied for the ninth and final time, at 18-all. The Maroon and Gold finished the game with a 7-4 run for the 25-22 win.

The fourth game featured a pair of lead changes and five ties, the last of which was at 8-8. The Lady Marauders managed only eight more points in the game, falling by a 25-16 final.

The Lady Marauders took the lead at 2-1 in the finale and never trailed again, leading by as many as seven points en route to the match-clinching 15-10 win.

The MHS service attack was led by Maddie Fields with 12 points, including one ace. Kassidy Betzing and Saelym Larsen both had nine points, with three aces for Betzing and one by Larsen. Marissa Noble finished with seven points and two aces, Maci Hood added six points, Bre Lilly chipped in with three points, while McKenzie Ohlinger contributed one service point to the winning cause.

Betzing paced the Maroon and Gold at the net with 12 kills and one block, while also recording a team-best 15 digs. MHS senior Paige Denney posted five kills for the guests, Noble chipped in with four kills, while Hood added three. Larsen finished with two kills and a team-best two blocks, while Fields had one kill and a team-high 17 assists.

As a team, the Lady Marauders came up with 50 digs. Meigs totaled just five service errors in the match, but committed 25 hitting errors.

Madison Stewart led the Lady Rockets with 15 kills. Hannah Stewart and Kelli Aubrey added seven and six kills respectively, to go with four blocks apiece. Tory Doles recorded five kills for WHS, while Kaylee Taynor marked a match-high 25 digs.

The Lady Marauders will go for their third straight league victory when they welcome River Valley on Thursday in the ‘Volley for the Cure’ match.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.