GA, Meigs end girls golf seasons

ASHVILLE, Ohio — The Gallia Academy Blue Angels and Meigs Lady Marauders will both be back on the links in no time.

So too will Eastern junior Kylee Tolliver.

It just won’t be, unfortunately, until next season.

That’s because the Blue Angels and Lady Marauders saw their girls golf campaigns come to an end on Tuesday in the Division II district tournament, which took place at Upper Lansdowne Golf Course in Pickaway County.

Gallia Academy amounted a team total of 432 to finish fifth, while Meigs was sixth out of six schools with a 439.

Tolliver, for 18 holes, fired a 52 on the front side and a 47 on the back for a 99.

However, only the district champion and the top individual not on the district champion club qualifies for the state meet.

Tolliver qualified for the district as an individual, as Gallia Academy — in only its second season as a full golf squad — amassed a third-place finish at the sectional.

The Lady Marauders also advanced from the sectional by placing fifth, but only Waterford will represent the Southeast District in the Division II state tournament for the third consecutive year.

The Lady Wildcats, with all four of their counting scores being 95 or below, ran away with the team title with a 358.

Ahead of Gallia Academy (432) and Meigs (439) were a crowded contingent of second thru fourth-place teams — as McClain (417) was second, West Union (418) third and Westfall (420) fourth.

There were 36 total golfers as part of Tuesday’s district tournament.

Sophomore Bailey Meadows paced the Blue Angels with a 99, as she and Tolliver tied for 12th overall to lead all local players.

Juniors Molly Fitzwater and Hunter Copley chipped in a 104 and 109 respectively for GAHS, as freshman Ryelee Sipple shot a 120 for the Blue and White’s final counting score.

Gallia Academy’s other golfer was sophomore Macy Jones with a 139.

For the Lady Marauders, junior Shalynn Mitchell led the way with a 105, as freshman Kylee Robinson with a 109 and sophomore Mikayla Radcliffe with a 110 were the next two counting cards.

Both junior Lydia Edwards and freshman Caitlin Cotterill had 115s, as one of those went towards the team total.

Of the five Blue Angels and five Lady Marauders on Tuesday, none of them were seniors.

Hanna Shrout, a sophomore from Fairland, was the match medalist with an 82 —and the only individual state qualifier.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

