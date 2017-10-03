RedStorm’s Vera recognized by RSC

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande goalkeeper Andrea Vera kept her shutout streak going to claim River States Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 24-Oct. 1.
A 5-6 junior from Quito, Ecuador, Vera posted two shutouts on the opening weekend of conference play to push the RedStorm to 2-0 RSC. The first shutout was a 1-0 win over Brescia, and the second one was 3-0 over Midway. She now has three consecutive clean sheets.
Rio Grande improved to 4-5 overall, 2-0 RSC with Vera’s play. The RedStorm’s next game is Thursday versus Ohio Christian.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.