RedStorm’s Vera recognized by RSC

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — University of Rio Grande goalkeeper Andrea Vera kept her shutout streak going to claim River States Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

A 5-6 junior from Quito, Ecuador, Vera posted two shutouts on the opening weekend of conference play to push the RedStorm to 2-0 RSC. The first shutout was a 1-0 win over Brescia, and the second one was 3-0 over Midway. She now has three consecutive clean sheets.

Rio Grande improved to 4-5 overall, 2-0 RSC with Vera’s play. The RedStorm’s next game is Thursday versus Ohio Christian.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

