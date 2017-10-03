RedStorm golfers make season debut

DANIELS, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande’s return to the men’s collegiate golf scene resulted in a sixth-place finish at the Golden Bear Classic, hosted by West Virginia University-Tech at The Resort at Glade Springs.

The RedStorm – whose program is being revised for the first time in 42 years – finished with a team total of 721, which was 145-over par and 82 strokes behind host WVU-Tech’s top score of 639.

Shawnee State finished second in the six-team event with a team score of 647, while Tech’s “B” team was third at 655.

Individually, Rio Grande was led by freshman Patrick England (Peebles, OH), who finished 24th overall with a 31-over par, 36-hole total of 175.

Sophomore Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) finished 26th with a two-day total of 177, while freshman Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) placed 30th with a 40-over par total of 184. Freshman Tanner Manning (Ironton, OH) finished 31st with a total of 185 and sophomore Jacob Kalman (Berlin, OH) was 33rd with a 56-over total of 200.

Bluefield’s Dylan Jones and Tech’s Brandon Keaton finished in a tie for the top individual score with a 12-over par 156.

Rio Grande returns to action next Monday in the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Lassing Pointe Golf Course in Union, Ky.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

