Rio bowlers compete at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team posted a seventh-place finish following Sunday’s action in the 2017 Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State University at Munsee Lanes.

The two-day event was comprised entirely of baker games, which consisted each bowler rolling two frames per game.

Rio Grande finished with 7,050 pins.

The University of Northwestern Ohio won the 11-team event with 7,655 pins knocked down, while Wright State (7,640) and Indiana University (7,489) rounded out the top three.

The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team finished ninth following Sunday’s final day of action in the 2017 Cardinal Classic, hosted by Ball State University at Munsee Lanes.

The two-day event was comprised entirely of baker games, which consisted each bowler rolling two frames per game.

The RedStorm knocked down 5,505 pins.

The University of the Cumberlands won the 11-team event with 6,955 pins knocked down, while Wright State (6,935) and Lindsey Wilson (6,670) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande returns to action on October 14-15 at the Orange and Black Classic in Beavercreek, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

