RedStorm women extend win streak

MIDWAY, Ky. — Three different players scored goals and Chase Davis handed out a pair of assists to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 3-0 win over Midway University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Eagles’ Field.

Rio Grande improved to 4-5 overall and 2-0 inside the RSC with its third straight shutout victory. The three straight shutouts are the first for the program since a similar stretch from Nov. 1-15, 2014.

Midway dropped to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Rio scored what proved to be the only goal it would need just 10:38 into the contest when Davis – a freshman from Huntington, W.Va. – worked the ball over the defense to senior Cassidy Davis (Mount Healthy, OH), who found the back of the net from 15 yards out.

Davis also earned an assist on a goal by her cousin, fellow freshman Payten Davis (Chillicothe, OH), by drawing Midway net-minder Emily Belt off her line and then feeding the ball to Davis for a shot against an open net from 10 yards out just over seven minutes into the second half.

The RedStorm’s final goal came with 7:53 remaining when freshman Elizabeth Dyer (Rio Grande, OH) chipped the ball over Belt and into the back of the net.

Rio finished with a 13-5 edge in shots overall and a 9-1 advantage in shots on frame.

Junior Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) recorded one save in goal for the RedStorm.

Belt stopped six shots in a losing cause for Midway before giving way to Rebekah McKee for the final 6:44.

The Eagles were whistled for just three common fouls during the contest, but were issued six yellow card cautions and one red card ejection.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday night when it opens a four-game homestand against Ohio Christian University. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

