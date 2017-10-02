AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248 3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212 4. Centerville 6-0 168 5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155 6. Canton McKinley 6-0 151 7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115 8. Mentor 5-1 52 9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40 10. Pickerington North 5-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

DIVISION II 1. Avon (19) 6-0 249 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244 3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182 4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181 5. Medina Highland 6-0 154 6. Sidney 6-0 121 7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115 8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89 9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47 10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III 1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261 2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198 3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192 4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151 5. Sandusky 6-0 128 6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115 7. Parma Padua 6-0 103 8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90 9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78 10. Franklin 5-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV 1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252 2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223 3. Perry (1) 6-0 164 4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153 6. Poland Seminary (1) 6-0 137 7. London 6-0 104 8. Shelby 6-0 87 9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63 10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.

DIVISION V 1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232 2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213 3. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 201 4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166 5. Marion Pleasant (1) 5-0 145 6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108 7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102 8. Anna 5-1 98 9. Jamestown Greeneview 6-0 83 10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

DIVISION VI 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26) 6-0 278 2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201 3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196 4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129 6. St. Henry 5-1 102 7. Rootstown 6-0 97 8. Coldwater 4-2 96 9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.

DIVISION VII 1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264 2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222 3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212 4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170 5. Danville 5-1 149 6. Windham 5-1 89 7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87 8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85 9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40 10. Haviland Wayne Trace 5-1 32 (tie) Lucas 5-1 32 (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.