Point competes at North Bend

NORTH BEND, W.Va. — A stroll through the park.

The Point Pleasant cross country team had five runners compete in the 2017 Ritchie County Invitational held Saturday at the Cokeley Recreational Facility in North Bend State Park.

Neither the Black Knights nor the Lady Knights had enough competitors to field a team in either varsity race, so individual results were the only thing that PPHS was aiming for at the event.

The Point boys had four runners in the eight-team, 74-participant competition, with Ethan Scott leading a Luke Wilson-less squad with a 57th place effort of 21:09.18.

Isaac Daniels (21:30.76) was next in 59th place, while Tanner Durst (23:38.28) and Alex Foster (35:16.00) respectively placed 71st and 74th for the Black Knights.

Bryce Jarrell of Ravenswood won the boys race with a time of 16:28.73, while Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County was the overall runner-up with a mark of 16:29.60.

Parkersburg South won the boys team trophy with a final tally of 49 points. Ritchie County (67) and Doddridge County (80) rounded out the top three spots in the field.

Allison Henderson was the lone PPHS female to compete, placing ninth overall with a time of 22:10.81.

Desirae Schoonover of DCHS won the 35-competitor girls event with an individual mark of 19:21.67. Gwyn Napier of Ritchie County was the overall runner-up with a time of 19:52.56.

Doddridge County won the girls team title with 33 points, followed by Parkersburg South with 36 points. Ritchie County was last in the three-team field with 51 points.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2017 Ritchie County Invitational held Saturday at North Bend State Park.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

