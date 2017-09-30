Posted on by

Week 6 OVP Box Scores


Hannan 41, Jenkins 8

J 0 0 0 8 8
H 29 6 6 0 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

H: Logan Nibert 15 run (Chandler Starkey kick) 9:05

H: Nibert 66 run (Starkey kick) 5:20

H: Safety 4:21

H: Christian Holland 28 run (Starkey kick) 4:00

H: Matthew Qualls 2 run (kick failed) 1:42

Second Quarter

H: Nibert fumble recovery (run failed) 4:07

Third Quarter

H: Holland 26 run (run failed) 1:11

Fourth Quarter

J: Lance Bentley 4 run (Bentley run) :03

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * J H
First Downs 8 11
Rushes-Yards 37-64 20-218
Pass Yards 73 62
Total Yards 137 280
Comp-Att-Int 8-27-2 5-13-1
Penalties-Yards 9-60 12-100
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 5-1

RUSHING

J: Lance Bentley 16-47, Jordan Bates 8-17, Andrew Watts 8-11, Gabriel Polly 3-(-3), Sam Bentley 1-(-3), team 1-(-3).

H: Logan Nibert 5-113, Christian Holland 3-78, Stephen Berry 2-39, Jordan Fitzwater 2-18, Dylan Starkey 1-5, Matthew Qualls 2-3, Christian Hively 1-(-1), team 4-(-37).

PASSING

J: Lance Bentley 7-25-2 38, Jordan Bates 1-2-0 35.

H: Matthew Qualls 5-13-1 62.

RECEIVING

J: Jordan Bates 5-42, Shawn Laughary 2-30, Sam Bentley 1-1.

H: Dominic Burris 1-26, Alex Lemieux 1-17, Chris Exline 1-9, Logan Nibert 1-7, Chris Wiley 1-3.

Point Pleasant 49, Parkersburg South 3

PP 14 14 14 7 49
PS 0 0 3 0 3

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Cason Payne 2 run (Jacob Bryant kick) 8:55

PP: Justin Brumfield 1 run (Bryant kick) 4:10

Second Quarter

PP: Brumfield 4 run (Bryant kick) 11:37

PP: Josh Wamsley 14 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 2:18

Third Quarter

PP: Wamsley 71 run (Bryant kick) 11:00

PS: Ahmed Ali 28 FG 6:35

PP: Alec Smith 29 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 4:09

Fourth Quarter

PP: Aiden Sang 13 pass from Payne (Bryant kick) 11:45

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * PP PS
First Downs 27 8
Rushes-Yards 36-322 28-55
Pass Yards 235 115
Total Yards 557 170
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 10-19-0
Penalties-Yards 7-42 9-90
Fumbles Lost 1 2

RUSHING

PP: Justin Brumfield 22-157, Josh Wamsley 4-94, Nick Parsons 2-33, Cason Payne 6-27, Alec Smith 1-7, Logan Southall 1-4.

PS: Nick Yoho 7-26, Zane Hinzman 4-24, Brayden Mooney 6-14, Cody Durnell 2-4, Hunter Shank 5-3, Cameron Gill 1-0, Tyree Gibson 1-(-3), Branden Penn 2-(-13).

PASSING

PP: Cason Payne 16-26-0 225, Wes Grimes 2-3-0 10.

PS: Branden Penn 5-12-0 55, Brayden Mooney 5-6-0 60, Hunter Conley 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING

PP: Josh Wamsley 6-93, Alec Smith 3-55, Aiden Sang 3-23, Brady Adkins 2-12, Justin Brumfield 1-27, Tucker Mayes 1-10, Andrew Jones 1-8, Ryan Oliver 1-7.

PS: Dylan Day 3-36, Zane Hinzman 2-29, Cameron Gill 2-20, Hunter Shank 1-27, Tyree Gibson 1-3, Nick Yoho 1-0.

Trimble 32, Wahama 20

THS 0 13 7 12 32
WHS 14 6 0 0 20

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Christian Thomas 7 run (Christopher Hesson kick) 7:10

W: Thomas 35 run (Hesson kick) 4:20

Second Quarter

T: Conner Wright 4 run (Noah Rossiter kick) 7:43

T: Rossiter fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed) 2:20

W: Colton Arrington 8 pass from Bryton Grate (pass failed) 1:25

Third Quarter

T: Tyler Roback 1 run (Max Hooper kick) 6:31

Fourth Quarter

T: Roback 4 run (kick failed) 4:44

T: Anthony McLaughlin fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed) 1:50

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * T W
First Downs 18 8
Rushes-Yards 48-260 34-122
Pass Yards 44 38
Total Yards 304 160
Comp-Att-Int 4-12-0 5-12-1
Penalties-Yards 6-30 6-60
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1

RUSHING

T: Max Hooper 16-101, Cameron Kittle 11-56, Conner Wright 12-53, Tyler Roback 9-50.

W: Christian Thomas 19-97, Colton Arrington 7-35, Brady Bumgarner 3-5, Bryton Grate 5-(-15).

PASSING

T: Cameron Kittle 4-11-0 44, Bryce Richards 0-1-0 0.

W: Bryton Grate 5-12-1 38.

RECEIVING

T: Max Hooper 2-13, Bryce Richards 1-18, Noah Rossiter 1-13.

W: Colton Arrington 3-25, Coltyn Hendrick 1-11, Christian Thomas 1-2.

Nelsonville-York 49, Meigs 14

NY 14 14 7 14 49
M 0 14 0 0 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

NY: Keegan Wilburn 84 run (Garrett Maiden kick) 6:59

NY: Shakim Williams 30 pass from Maiden (Maiden kick) 4:00

Second Quarter

M: Weston Baer 33 pass from Zach Helton (run failed) 8:52

NY: Maiden 10 run (Maiden kick) 5:12

M: Zach Bartrum 43 pass from Cory Cox (Cole Adams pass from Cox) 3:02

NY: Wilburn 68 run (Maiden kick) 1:25

Third Quarter

NY: Maiden 1 run (Maiden kick) 2:44

Fourth Quarter

NY: Ronnie Wend 56 INT return (Maiden kick) 11:41

NY: Brandon Phillips 2 run (Alec Taylor kick) 6:05

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * NY M
First Downs 16 8
Rushes-Yards 38-444 30-15
Pass Yards 67 139
Total Yards 511 154
Comp-Att-Int 6-16-1 5-17-2
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-40
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0

RUSHING

NY: Keegan Wilburn 15-244, Colt Yinger 8-136, Chris Cook 3-30, Garrett Maiden 7-18, Brady Jones 2-14, Brandon Phillips 1-2, Joey Downs 1-1.

M: Zach Bartrum 7-27, Lane Cullums 10-21, Cole Adams 3-14, Cory Cox 3-(-17), Zach Helton 7-(-30).

PASSING

NY: Garrett Madien 6-16-1 67.

M: Zach Helton 4-13-2 53, Cory Cox 1-4-0 43.

RECEIVING

NY: Colt Yinger 2-24, Shakim Williams 1-30, Chris Cook 1-4, Keegan Wilburn 1-0, Mikey Seal 1-(-1).

M: Weston Baer 3-52, Zach Bartrum 1-43.

Waterford 35, Eastern 8

WHS 0 15 20 0 35
EHS 0 0 0 8 8

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

W: Braden Bellville 28 run (Cody Harris kick) 9:19

W: Belville 11 run (Bellville run) 6:56

Third Quarter

W: Peyten Stephens 10 run (run failed) 7:40

W: Bellville 3 run (Harris kick) 5:39

W: Bellville 88 run (Harris kick) 3:48

Fourth Quarter

E: Blake Newland 2 run (Mason Dishong pass from Conner Ridenour) 5:44

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * W E
First Downs 11 6
Rushes-Yards 37-227 27-21
Pass Yards 9 48
Total Yards 236 69
Comp-Att-Int 2-14-0 4-15-1
Penalties-Yards 9-70 6-51
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1

RUSHING

W: Braden Bellville 23-222, Joseph Zimmer 3-3, Cody Harris 1-3, Alex Hinton 3-2, Peyten Stephens 5-0, Christian Schwendeman 2-(-3).

E: Blake Newland 5-31, Steven Fitzgerald 5-22, Josh Brewer 8-(-4), Conner Ridenour 1-(-5), Nathan Durst 8-(-23).

PASSING

W: Peyten Stephens 2-14-0 9.

E: Nate Durst 3-12-1 14, Conner Ridenour 1-3-0 34.

RECEIVING

W: Braden Bellville 1-12, Cody Harris 1-(-3).

E: Josh Brewer 2-5, Matt Blanchard 1-34, Dylan Creath 1-9.

Belpre 52, South Gallia 13

SG 0 0 7 6 13
B 21 17 7 7 52

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

B: Brandon Simoniette 36 run (Bailey Sprague kick) 7:06

B: Logan Adams 28 run (Sprague kick) 3:26

B: Ryan Simoniette 15 run (Sprague kick) 1:19

Second Quarter

B: Tojzae Reams 29 run (Sprague kick) 10:04

B: Sprague 5 pass from Brandon Simoniette (Sprague kick) 4:32

B: Sprague 30 field goal 0:00

Third Quarter

B: Adams 37 pass from Brandon Simoniette (Sprague kick) 9:10

SG: Jacob Birtcher 23 pass from Jaxin Mabe (Sviatoslav Hryhorenko kick) 1:56

Fourth Quarter

B: Adams 24 run (Sprague kick) 7:03

SG: Mabe 1 run (kick blocked) :29

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG B
First Downs 12 17
Rushes-Yards 37-84 29-312
Pass Yards 73 91
Total Yards 157 403
Comp-Att-Int 3-3-0 6-6-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-53
Fumbles-Lost 5-4 1-1

RUSHING

SG: A.J. Woodall 8-46, Kyle Northup 19-44.

B: Isaac Tullius 11-99, Tojzae Reams 9-88, Logan Adams 3-61, Brandon Simoniette 3-41, Ryan Simoniette 3-22.

PASSING

SG: Jaxin Mabe 3-3-0 73.

B: Brandon Simoniette 6-6-0 91.

RECEIVING

SG: Jacob Birtcher 3-73.

B: Logan Adams 3-67, Ryan Simoniette 1-12, Cole Knotts 1-7, Bailey Sprague 1-5.

Fairland 49, Gallia Academy 32

GAHS 6 6 6 14 32
FHS 8 7 6 28 49

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: Cory Call 20 pass Justin McClelland (pass failed)

F: Keedrick Cunningham 11 run (Joel Lambiotte run)

Second Quarter

GA: Jacob Campbell 9 run (pass failed)

F: Cunningham 42 punt return (Taylor Hunt kick)

Third Quarter

GA: Campbell 6 run (pass failed)

F: Chase Fisher 2 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

GA: Campbell 3 run (Campbell run)

F: Lambiotte 15 run (Cunningham run)

GA: James Armstrong 88 kickoff return (run failed)

F: Cunningham 46 run (kick failed)

F: Fisher 7 run (Lambiotte run)

F: Cunningham 15 run (run failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * GA F
First Downs 18 11
Rushes-Yards 50-171 36-287
Pass Yards 96 0
Total Yards 267 287
Comp-Att-Int 10-22-3 2-3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-57 9-75
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

RUSHING

GA: Jacob Campbell 23-89, Justin McClelland 16-43, Boo Pullins 10-37, John Stout 1-2.

F: Keedrick Cunningham 20-197, Joel Lambiotte 5-51, Chase Fisher 11-39.

PASSING

GA: Justin McClelland 10-22-3 97.

F: Joel Lambiotte 2-3-1 0.

RECEIVING

GA: Garrett Burns 3-32, Jacob Campbell 3-17, Cory Call 2-29, John Stout 1-17, Cade Roberts 1-0.

F: Ty Wilcoxon 1-2, Greg Keeney 1-(-2).

Southern 55, Federal Hocking 14

S 19 29 7 0 55
FH 6 8 0 0 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

S: Riley Roush 4 run (kick failed) 8:20

FH: Branden Gould 69 pass from Hunter Smith (pass failed) 7:27

S: Roush 79 kickoff return (Andrew Evans kick) 7:12

S: Roush 25 run (kick failed) 1:50

Second Quarter

S: Roush 5 run (Roush run) 11:32

S: Gage Barrett 52 punt return (Evans kick) 9:49

S: Dylan Smith 19 run (Evans kick) 9:20

S: Barrett 5 run (Evans kick) 6:45

FH: Trevor Bell 36 pass from Smith (Bell pass from Smith) 3:44

Third Quarter

S: Smith 29 run (Evans kick) 5:26

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * S FH
First Downs 11 8
Rushes-Yards 33-260 24-11
Pass Yards 22 230
Total Yards 282 241
Comp-Att-Int 1-4-1 11-26-3
Penalties-Yards 5-32 1-5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

RUSHING

S: Riley Roush 17-170, Dylan Smith 5-68, Gage Barrett 3-25, Reece Reuter 2-7, Weston Thorla 1-(-1), Logan Drummer 1-(-2), team 4-(-7).

FH: Hunter Smith 17-12, Adam Douglas 6-2, Branden Gould 1-(-3).

PASSING

S: Logan Drummer 1-4-1 22.

FH: Hunter Smith 11-26-3 230.

RECEIVING

S: Dylan Smith 1-22.

FH: Branden Gould 6-90, Trevor Bell 2-65, Colton Roark 2-55, Adam Douglas 1-20.

Wellston 28, River Valley 7

RVHS 0 7 0 0 7
WHS 6 8 7 7 28

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

W: Rylan Molihan, 14 run (run failed) 6:33

Second Quarter

RV: Layne Fitch 13 pass from Patrick Brown (Colton Gilmore kick) 7:48

W: Travis Jayjohn 4 run (Jayjohn run) :59

Third Quarter

W: Jayjohn 3 run (Chase Ingalls kick) 3:23

Fourth Quarter

W: Molihan 28 pass from Michael Graham (Ingalls kick) 6:42

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * RV W
First Downs 18 20
Rushes-Yards 36-134 45-350
Pass Yards 137 83
Total Yards 271 433
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-1 3-6-0
Penalties-Yards 4-17 9-74
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

RUSHING

RV: Patrick Brown 23-77, Cole Young 11-48, Layne Fitch 1-7, Jordan Burns 1-2.

W: Travis Jayjohn 26-222, Rylan Molihan 8-108, Michael Graham 9-16, Zach Dress 2-4.

PASSING

RV: Patrick Brown 15-26-1 150.

W: Michael Graham 3-6-0 83.

RECEIVING

RV: Layne Fitch 6-75, Jarret McCarley 4-33, Dustin Barber 3-23, Jared Reese 1-11, Cole Young 1-(-5).

W: Garrett Patton 1-36, Rylan Molihan 1-28, Travis Jayjohn 1-19.

