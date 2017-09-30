Point Pleasant pounds Patriots, 49-3

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

Point Pleasant stormed out to an early 35-0 third quarter advantage and never looked back Friday night while knocking off Class AAA host Parkersburg South during a 49-3 Week 6 thumping at the Erickson All-Sports Facility in Wood County.

The Big Blacks (5-1) — who entered the game ranked 12th in the latest Class AA ratings — led wire-to-wire while picking up their 24th consecutive road victory as the guests scored 14 points in each of the first three cantos while building a sizable 42-3 advantage headed into the finale.

The Patriots (1-5) — who have now dropped four straight decisions to PPHS — mustered only 55 rushing yards and 170 yards of total offense against Point Pleasant.

PSHS also received its lone points on a 28-yard field goal from Ahmed Ali with 6:35 left in the third quarter, which trimmed the Big Blacks’ lead down to 35-3 at the time.

The Red and Black churned out 322 rushing yards on 36 carries — 8.9 yards per attempt — and finished the game with a whopping 557 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Cason Payne threw three touchdown passes to different receivers and the guests also had three different players score rushing touchdowns. Place kicker Jacob Bryant was also a perfect 7-of-7 on extra-point tries.

Payne started the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run at the 8:55 mark of the first, then Justin Brumfield tacked on a one-yard run with 4:10 left for a 14-0 cushion through 12 minutes.

Brumfield added another four-yard scoring run at the 11:37 mark of the second frame, then Payne hit Josh Wamsley with a 14-yard scoring pass with 2:18 left to take a 28-point cushion into the break.

Wamsley started the second half scoring with a 71-yard TD scamper with 11 minutes left in the third for a 35-0 lead, then Alec Smith hauled in a 29-yard pass from Payne with 4:09 remaining for a 42-3 cushion.

Payne hit Aiden Sang on a 13-yard scoring pass 15 seconds into the fourth to ultimately wrap up the 46-point outcome.

The Big Blacks claimed a sizable 27-8 advantage in first downs and were penalized seven times for 42 yards, while the Patriots were flagged nine times for 90 yards. Point was also plus-1 in turnover differential on the evening.

Brumfield led the guests with 157 rushing yards on 22 carries, followed by Wamsley with 94 yards on four attempts. Nick Parsons was next with 33 yards on two attempts.

Payne — who rushed for 27 yards on six tries — finished the night 16-of-26 passing for 225 yards, throwing three TDs and zero interceptions. Wes Grimes was also 2-of-3 passing for PPHS for 10 yards.

Eight different Point Pleasant players caught passes in the triumph, with Wamsley leading the way with six grabs for 93 yards. Smith and Sang were next with three catches apiece for 55 yards and 23 yards, respectively.

The Patriots — who averaged just under two yards a carry on 28 attempts — were led on the ground by Nick Yoho with 26 yards on seven carries. Zane Hinzman also had 24 yards on four tries.

Branden Penn was 5-of-12 passing for 55 yards for the hosts, while Brayden Mooney added a 5-of-6 passing effort for 60 yards. Hunter Conley missed on his only pass attempt of the evening.

Dylan Day paced the PSHS wideouts with three catches for 36 yards. Hinzman and Cameron Gill both had two catches apiece for 29 and 20 yards, respectively.

Point Pleasant — which has won five straight decisions — returns to action Friday when it travels to Bluefield for its final road game of the 2017 campaign. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.