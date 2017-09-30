Meigs tops VC in straight games

McARTHUR, Ohio — It was simply time for the skid to stop.

The Meigs volleyball team emphatically ended its five-match losing skid on Thursday evening in Vinton County, as the visiting Lady Marauders earned a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory in straight games over the Lady Vikings.

Meigs (7-10, 4-4 TVC Ohio) took the lead at 10-9 in the opening game and led the rest of the way, earning a 25-17 victory thanks large part to seven kills and one aces.

The Maroon and Gold led wire-to-wire in the second game, allowing just one service point en route to the 25-8 win.

The Lady Marauders fell behind by as many as three points early in the third game, but Meigs took the advantage at 9-8 as part of a 6-0 run. The guests never trailed again, capping off the sweep with a 25-14 victory.

The Lady Marauder service attack was led by junior Kassidy Betzing with 15 points, including five aces. Marissa Noble recorded 11 points and two aces in the win, Maci Hood added eight service points, while Maddie Fields finished with five points. Saelym Larsen with two points and McKenzie Ohlinger with one rounded out the category for MHS.

Betzing also led the guests at the net with four kills, followed by Paige Denney with three kills and one block. Hood and Noble both finished the match with two kills, with Hood also earning a block. Larsen contributed one kill to the winning cause, while Fields had a team-best 11 assists.

The Lady Marauders also defeated the Lady Vikings on Sept. 5 by a 3-1 count in Rocksprings. Meigs will have a break from its league slate next, as the Maroon and Gold host Eastern on Monday.

