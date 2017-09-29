Point Pleasant, Hannan win big

More ups than downs.

Both Point Pleasant and Hannan came away with big victories, while Wahama dropped a heartbreaker as Mason County went 2-1 Friday night during Week 6 contests throughout the Mountain State.

The Big Blacks (5-1) led 35-0 at the half and rolled to their 24th consecutive road victory following a 49-3 thumping of Parkersburg South. PPHS has now won four straight decisions over the Patriots.

The Wildcats (2-3) also stormed out to a 35-0 halftime advantage and cruised to a 41-8 home victory over Jenkins (KY). HHS has now won two straight games, a first for the program since October of 1997.

The White Falcons (1-5) put quite a scare in visiting Trimble as WHS led 14-0 after one quarter and took a 20-13 edge into halftime, but the Tomcats reeled off 19 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 32-20 decision.

The White Falcons have now lost four consecutive decisions to Trimble since winning the 2012 Class A state title.

Point Pleasant travels to Bluefield next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Wahama will travel to Eastern in a Week 7 TVC Hocking contest Friday at 7:30 p.m. Hannan travels to Beallsville next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Due to an early deadline, the Mason County gridiron games from Week 6 will be available in full detail in the Tuesday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register. Game stories will be available online at mydailyregister.com before appearing in print.

Members of the Wahama defense knock the ball loose from Trimble running back Connor Wright (10) during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 6 TVC Hocking football contest in Mason, W.Va. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/09/web1_9.30-WAH-Defense.jpg Members of the Wahama defense knock the ball loose from Trimble running back Connor Wright (10) during the second quarter of Friday night’s Week 6 TVC Hocking football contest in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

White Falcons drop heartbreaker to Trimble

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

