Gallia Academy swats Lady Hornets

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A winning combination of great serves and powerful attacks.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team showed its strength on Thursday evening in Lawrence County, recording 39 kills and 15 aces en route to a straight games win over Ohio Valley Conference host Coal Grove.

The Blue Angels (17-1, 10-0) — who have now won 25 consecutive league matches, all in straight games —wasted no time getting started, roaring to a 25-8 victory on the strength of 19 service points in Game 1.

The Blue and White had 15 of their kills in the second game alone, as the guests moved ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-13 win.

GAHS had a side-out percentage of 80, its best of the night, in the third game, as the Blue Angels stormed to a sweep-sealing 25-9 win.

For the match, Gallia Academy had a side-out percentage of 72.7 and a serving percentage of 83.8. The Blue Angels committed 12 serving errors and seven hitting errors in the win, while coming up with 32 digs.

Alex Barnes led the Blue and White service attack with six aces. Ashton Webb and Ryelee Sipple both recorded three aces, while Hunter Copley, Taylor Burnette and Peri Martin had one ace apiece for the victors.

Webb led the victors at the net with 18 kills and three blocks. Barnes was next with 12 kills, followed by Copley with three and Sipple with two. Aubrey Unroe contributed one kill and two blocks to the winning cause, Maddy Petro chipped in with one kill and one block, while Martin recorded one kill and a match-best 34 assists. Katie Carpenter finished with one kill for GAHS, while Barnes led the defensive effort with nine digs.

Gallia Academy also swept Coal Grove on Aug. 31 in Centenary. GAHS — the 14th ranked team in the latest OHSVCA Division II Coaches Poll — returns to action at home on Thursday against Ironton.

