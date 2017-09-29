RedStorm tops Brescia in RSC opener

OWENSBORO, Ky. — The reigning River States Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week showed that he knows a little about being an offensive threat, too.

Eduardo Zurita, a two-time honoree this season by the RSC for his defensive prowess, scored a pair of goals to lead the University of Rio Grande’s 4-2 win over Brescia University, Thursday night, in the conference season opener for both schools at Kamuf Park.

The RedStorm, who are ranked No. 3 nationally, improved to 7-1 with their fifth straight victory.

Brescia slipped to 3-7 with the loss.

Zurita, a junior from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain, ran his team-leading goal count to six with the two scores – the first of which gave Rio a lead it would never relinquish.

Junior Spencer Reinford (McAlisterville, Pa.) actually gave the RedStorm its first lead with an unassisted goal just 7:13 into the contest, but the Bearcats tied things up a little more than two minutes later thanks to an unassisted goal by Marin Murillo.

Zurita’s first score – which came off an assist by Reinford – gave Rio a 2-1 lead at the 17:47 mark and the advantage grew to 4-1 by the intermission thanks to goals by sophomore Deri Corfe (Chester, England) and Zurita less than two minutes apart just before the break.

Corfe, making his return from a three-game injury hiatus, scored an unassisted marker with 2:18 left in the opening stanza, while Zurita scored off an assist by sophomore Tim Adam Tuomikoski (Helsinki, Finland) with 40 seconds remaining before halftime.

Brescia added an unassisted goal by Ricardo Majano just under seven minutes into the second half, but could get no closer.

Rio Grande finished with a 16-7 edge in shots overall and a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Freshman net-minder Luis Rodriguez (San Jose, Costa Rica) did not record a save in the winning effort for the RedStorm.

Jacob Stanley stopped five shots in the loss for Brescia.

Rio Grande will close out its weekend road swing on Saturday against Midway University. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

